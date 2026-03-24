The SABC has defended its decision to cancel the current affairs show Face the Nation , citing consistently low viewership

Public speculation suggested the cancellation was political, with host Clement Manyathela accused of being “too tough” on ANC figures

The broadcaster released audience performance data, stressing the decision was based on ratings and production costs, not political pressure

The SABC has defended its decision to cancel Face the Nation. Images: @TheRealClementMX and SABC website

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has released audience performance data to clarify its decision to cancel the current affairs show Face the Nation, amid public speculation that political pressure was involved.

The broadcaster terminated the show after consistently low viewership. Since the announcement, social media has been in an uproar with some accusations that the show was cancelled due to pressure from the ANC.

SABC defends its decision

In a statement, the SABC dispelled the rumours.

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“The programme’s average audience rating reflects a material and sustained underperformance against the channel’s primetime target. Comparative programmes in this time slot typically achieve share levels of approximately 1% to 2%.”

On Tuesday, the SABC also released detailed audience performance data, stressing that the cancellation should not be interpreted as targeting any individual.

“The decision was not centred on any individual, but rather on the overall performance of the show and should not be interpreted as an isolated action relating to any individual programme or personnel,” the SABC said.

Public outcry over the cancellation

Social media erupted after news of the cancellation, with many accusing the public broadcaster of silencing the show’s host, Clement Manyathela, for being “too tough” or critical of ANC figures. The SABC firmly dismissed these claims, emphasising that the decision was based purely on ratings and not political influence.

The SABC noted that the production team, including Manyathela, had been informed in December 2025 that contracts would conclude on 31 March 2026.

The broadcaster highlighted factors affecting the show’s performance: intermittent pre-emptions to accommodate live broadcasts of nationally significant events such as the Madlanga Commission and ad hoc parliamentary committee sittings.

"This resulted in instances where production costs were incurred without the programme being aired. The programme carries a high cost structure. This includes a premium presenter fee, as well as additional costs arising from the presenter’s requirement to utilise his own dedicated producer, over and above standard SABC production allocations."

Social media reactions

@IvynSambo said:

"The funny thing is that SABC is already providing evidence on this issue, yet we’re still waiting for the other guy to back up the allegations he’s making. We cannot allow poor performance to be shielded by personality or hidden behind the excuse 'It’s political."

@phestahiver stated:

"Face the Nation was a great show, but Clement Manyathela is always on leave, that is why people checked out, kinda like how we stop going to locally owned spaza shops as they are always running out of stock."

@KOPOROSHH argued:

" They only show us the conclusion. If the SABC really wants us to trust the call on Face the Nation, show the raw data not just the verdict. Because once you choose the timeframe and filters, the story can say anything."

@DakaloNdou commented:

"The SABC released data from Face the Nation to prove that the show was performing below the targeted ratings. We hope the SABC is transparent with its data and not manipulating it."

@LooKxN asked:

"Can we get an independent body that will verify this?"

The broadcaster released audience performance data, stressing the decision was based on ratings and production costs. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Three articles on the SABC

Briefly News reported that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has placed journalist, Natasha Phiri, on precautionary suspension after she was named during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

reported that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has placed journalist, Natasha Phiri, on precautionary suspension after she was named during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. A SABC journalist was reportedly arrested along with three other individuals on Friday, 28 November 2025. The four individuals are under suspicion of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

The president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, apologised to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) after he said that the Open Chats Podcast was linked to the public broadcaster.

Source: Briefly News