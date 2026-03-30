Lawyer Withdraws from Representing Mathipandile Sotheni in Marius Van Der Merwe Case
- The lawyer representing Mathipandile Sotheni in theMarius “Witness D” Van Der Merwe case has withdrawn
- During his previous appearance, Sotheni previously told the court he did not know attorney Eric Bryer and never gave him instructions to act on his behalf
- Bryer is expected to formally withdraw at the next court appearance on 14 May 2026
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GAUTENG —The lawyer representing Mathipandile Sotheni has reportedly written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to withdraw from the case. Sotheni is the man accused of killing Marius “Witness D” Van Der Merwe
In a post on X, journalist Chriselda Lewis, posted the letter sent by attorney Eric Bryer.
Bryer, who had been representing Sotheni, confirmed that he will need to officially withdraw during the next court appearance, scheduled for 14 May. However, an earlier appearance, possibly related to bail, could be expected.
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The move follows Sotheni’s last court appearance, during which he stated that he did not know Bryer and had never given him instructions to act on his behalf.
Sotheni refused to be represented by Dryer
During his previous appearance at the Brakpan Magistrates ' Court, not only did Sotheni deny his attorney, Eric Dryer, but he also denied killing Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D. Despite not being given permission to speak by the magistrate, Sotheni still addressed the court. He claimed that he wanted to assist the court, saying that he had nothing to do with the case.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.