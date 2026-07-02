George municipality has rolled out a Jobseekers Travel Voucher Programme for unemployed residents

About 7,500 vouchers will be given out, each offering six free bus trips

The Cape Town pilot has already helped over 29,000 job seekers since February 2024

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Go George buses on the road in George, Western Cape. Images: george.gov.za

Source: UGC

George municipality has launched a Jobseekers Travel Voucher Programme. The scheme gives unemployed residents free bus rides while they search for work.

The programme runs in partnership with the Western Cape government and GO GEORGE bus services. It marks the first expansion of the project outside Cape Town.

The launch comes as unemployment remains a major challenge across South Africa. Statistics South Africa’s latest survey shows the Western Cape has the lowest jobless rate nationally.

Transport costs still stop many unemployed people from reaching interviews. Travelling to submit CVs or follow up on applications is often too expensive.

Free bus service to help job seekers

About 7,500 Jobseeker Travel Vouchers will be made available in George. Each voucher offers six free trips on GO GEORGE buses.

The vouchers can be used during off-peak hours between 9am and 3pm on weekdays. Passengers changing buses can transfer for free within one hour.

Vouchers remain valid until March next year. Applicants must go through a registration, vetting and verification process first.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards said the programme aims to cut transport costs for jobseekers. She said it helps residents attend interviews and recruitment opportunities.

The programme has an R1.8 million budget for the current financial year. That budget covers both Cape Town and George operations.

Officials expect the George rollout to enable around 45,000 bus trips. The buses will use spare capacity during quieter travel periods.

The initiative builds on a successful Cape Town pilot launched in February 2024. More than 29,000 jobseekers have registered there since the programme began.

Over 46,000 free trips have already been provided in Cape Town. Surveys show that most users there are young people and women.

Around 35% of registered Cape Town beneficiaries are now employed. Officials hope George will see similar results for local job seekers.

See the report on Facebook below:

Stories involving SA job seekers

A viral video sparked massive concern after it captured a huge crowd of job seekers gathered outside a hiring company in Cape Town.

A content creator has issued a stark warning about the current brutal realities of the job market after applying many times.

A TikTok video of a South African man publicly thanking the March and March movement for his new job.

Source: Briefly News