A rare fin whale, the second-largest whale species on Earth, washed ashore at Die Plaat beach in Gansbaai this week

Marine experts from Dyer Island Conservation Trust and the University of Pretoria carried out a lengthy necropsy on the 23-metre carcass

The examination found no clear cause of death, ruling out trauma, entanglement and any visible disease in the whale

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Fin whale close up view. Image: by wildestanimal

Source: Getty Images

A rare fin whale washed ashore at Die Plaat beach in Gansbaai, Western Cape, leaving South Africans stunned and asking questions online about its mysterious death.

The 23-metre carcass was first spotted near Gansbaai Harbour by a member of Ivanhoe Sea Safaris on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, according to a report by The South African.

Teams from Marine Dynamics and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust rushed to the scene to examine the animal and confirm its species and sex.

No clear cause of death found

Experts confirmed the whale was a female fin whale, a species listed as vulnerable due to climate change and past whaling.

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Fin whales are fast swimmers found in deep offshore waters, but sometimes move closer to shore searching for food.

On Friday, 3 July 2026, scientists from the University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute joined the team for a full necropsy.

The four-hour examination collected biological samples but could not confirm what killed the whale. The team hopes further testing will finally solve the mystery of her death.

Experts said there was no trauma, no entanglement and no obvious signs of disease on the carcass. Further lab analysis may still reveal clues about the whale’s health and cause of death.

The rare and vulnerable fin whale was found dead at Die Plaat in Gansbaai. Image: DistrictMail & Helderberg Gazette

Source: Facebook

South Africans reacted with shock and theories online, with some joking about submarines and ocean tests nearby. Many South Africans said they had never seen a whale this size before.

Others simply expressed disbelief at the size of the creature that washed up on the popular Western Cape beach.

Whale strandings are not unusual in South Africa, with another baleen whale washing ashore near George in May. Causes for such strandings vary, ranging from natural death and starvation to vessel strikes and disorientation.

For now, the true story behind this rare giant’s death remains a mystery along the Western Cape coast.

See the full report here.

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A large humpback whale was found dead on the shore near 9 Mile Beach north of Sodwana Bay on the morning of 16 June 2026.

Iceland has resumed commercial whaling after a two-year break, with two fin whales already killed and brought ashore for processing.

A male humpback whale washed up on Helena Bay beach on the Western Cape, leaving Mzansi deeply saddened.

Source: Briefly News