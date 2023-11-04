South African hockey teams are well on their way to waving the country's flag high internationally

Both the men and women's hockey squads in South Africa played semi-final matches in Pretoria to get to the Olympics

The South African hockey teams played against Ghana, and both of them beat out the competition

South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams are eager to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They had to face Ghana in semi-final games and emerged as the victors.

Since the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory, the sporting spirit in South Africa has been high. The hockey teams on their way to represent the country in the Olympics earned much praise from netizens in South Africa.

SA hockey teams win olympics 2024 semi-finals

Both the South African men's and women's hockey teams played their semi-final matches. They are both hopeful of securing a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

SA Hockey reported that In their games against Ghana, both teams achieved a resounding 7-0 victory. To secure their places in the 2024 Olympics, the men's team must defeat Egypt, while the women's team aims to conquer Nigeria. Both teams are scheduled to play their matches at the University of Pretoria on November 5, 2023.

Mzansi proud of hockey team

The achievements of the hockey teams have earned them praise from many South Africans. Online users were pleased to see South Africa's continued success on the international stage.

Sikhumbuzo Khumalo commented:

"SOUTH AFRICA IS ON TOP OF THINGS!"

Lockyer Valerie Annette Juul expressed:

"Well done to South Africa's men's hockey team."

Germana Picolo acknowledged:

"SA is on a high....best of luck!!"

Marlien Onderstall said:

"Fantastic."

Inno Menzie Watkins offered their congratulations:

"Well done."

Proteas nailing 2023 Cricket world cup

In a separate story, Briefly News reported the impressive performance of the Proteas in the Cricket World Cup. The team achieved a significant victory over New Zealand in a cricket match for the first time in 24 years.

