Eben Etzebeth Towers Above All in RWC Trophy Tour Bus, SA Worried Springboks Would Hit Overpass
- Eben Etzebeth has been in the headlines following the South African rugby team coming back to the country with the Rugby World Cup (RWC) trophy in hand
- Springboks' player Eben Etzebeth has gone viral after his spectacular performance in the RWC games
- A recent TikTok video by the City of Cape Town shows just how big Eben Etzebeth is, and many people were amazed
One of the tallest Springboks, Eben Etzebeth, was with the team when they toured Cape Town with the RWC trophy. A TikTok video filmed by the City of Cape Town made people realise that Eben Etzebeth is a giant.
Eben Etzebeth went viral after a young kid renamed him Elizabedi during the Rugby World Cup. Since then, the Springboks rugby player had multiple viral moments.
Eben Etzebeth tours Cape Town with Bokke
During the Springboks' tour in Cape Town to display the Webb Ellis Cup, Eben Etzebeth was waving at people as the team's bus approached a tunnel. The TikTok posted by the City of Cape Town shows the two-meter-tall Springbok came remarkably close to hitting his head on the overpass.
Watch the clip here to see Eben get out of the way just in time:
Eben Etzebeth showered with love
Many people commented on Eben Etzebeth's size. Viewers were relieved that the Springbok narrowly avoided getting hurt.
Christell said:
"This is a good one"
BetaTere commented:
"That was close wow."
Brandon added:
"It's giving final destination vibes."
JVJA2109 wrote:
"I love it."
user3808287066987 gushed:
"My very own husband."
user3462983620 laughed:
"So Elizabedi had to go down."
user92548623514345 exclaimed:
"Bro is tall omg."
Eben Etzebeth has wholesome moment with boy
Elizabedi, aka Eben, is known for his down-to-earth demeanour and had a heartwarming moment with a kid after returning to South Africa. He gave the child, who went viral for calling him "Elizabedi", a warm hug.
Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia are expecting
Briefly News previously reported that congratulations are in order Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, who will become a father.
In an Instagram post shortly after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, Anlia Etzebeth shared a photo of her growing baby bump. It was a congratulatory post dedicated to her husband, Eben Etzebeth, who was celebrating his birthday and the Bokke team.
Showing off the rugby cup, Eben knelt beside his wife, exposing her growing belly.
