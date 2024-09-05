Letsile Tebogo has continued to dominate the men's 200m race as he came from behind to edge past three American sprinters at the Zurich Diamond League meeting.

The Botswana sprinter has been in the limelight since winning the gold in the same event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

He continued his dominance at all the Diamond League meets held after the Olympic Games, including winning the 100m event at the Golden Gala in Rome, Italy.

Letsile Tebogo competes in the Men's 200m final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on September 5, 2024. Photo by: Fabrice Coffrini.

Source: UGC

Tebogo wins 200m race at Zurich Diamond League

According to a report by olympics.com, Tebogo came from behind to defeat Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek to win the 200m event in Zurich on Thursday evening.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 21-year-old crossed the line in a winning time of 19.55 seconds, beating the American sprinter, who came second in a personal best time of 19.57 seconds.

American duo Erriyon Knighton and Fred Kerley came third and fourth, respectively, in the race. The latter finished in a season-best time of 19.81 seconds.

Reactions as Tebogo wins at Zurich Diamond League

GoonerRaunak said:

"What a sprint by Tebogo! Pure dominance."

Kome2Ke wrote:

"If Tebogo would improve on his block start ans his speed on the bend I'm certain he can break the 200m WR."

od_lotz reacted:

"Tebogo doesn't even try on the curve for the first 100 😂 Guy just freestyles that like he doesn't have a care in the world and then saves the best for the final stretch."

KeenanBlue_ responded:

"Kenny can't catch him lol he trying but Tebogo has it on lock. Can't wait to see him challenge Grand Slam. America is gonna love you Tebogo."

Duuude2000 commented:

"I think he's having fun just doing chase downs cuz he is that strong and has the speed endurance! But he's way better than these generation of sprinters and it's not close."

Tebogo beats American duo in Lausanne

Briefly News also reported that Tebogo retained his 200m champion as he beat American duo Erriyon Knighton and Fred Kerley to win the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday, August 22.

The Botswana sprinter was tipped as the favourite to win in Switzerland and didn't disappoint with his performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News