Letsile Tebogo has bagged two awards at the 2024 World Athletics Awards after his impressive performance at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old pulled a major surprise at the games as he beat race favourite Noah Lyles to the gold medal in the 200m race.

He was also involved in the 4x400m men's relay race and won the silver medal while anchoring the Botswana relay team in the final.

Tebogo bags two awards after impressive Olympics performance

Tebogo's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been duly rewarded with two top prizes at the World Athletics Awards.

The Botswana sprinter was nominated for two categories at the World Athletics Awards, with six nominees battling for one of the awards.

Letsile was named the Male Track Athlete of the Year Winner ahead of Norway's 5000m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The Olympic gold medalist claimed the second award of the day as he beat Ingebrigtsen, Militiadis Tentoglou, Tamirat Tola, Mondo Duplantis, and Brian Daniel Pintado to win the Male World Athlete of the Year.

It has been an amazing year for Tebogo, and he certainly deserves all the accolades he's received since his performance at the Olympics.

