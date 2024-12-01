Letsile Tebogo Wins Male Athlete of the Year After Impressive Olympics Performance
- Letsile Tebogo has been won two top prizes at the 2024 World Athletics Awards ceremony on Sunday, December 1, 2024
- The Botswana sprinter won both awards after his world class performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris where he won two medals
- The 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist beats other top nominees in the world to win the major award set aside for male track and field athletes
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Letsile Tebogo has bagged two awards at the 2024 World Athletics Awards after his impressive performance at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.
The 21-year-old pulled a major surprise at the games as he beat race favourite Noah Lyles to the gold medal in the 200m race.
He was also involved in the 4x400m men's relay race and won the silver medal while anchoring the Botswana relay team in the final.
Tebogo bags two awards after impressive Olympics performance
Tebogo's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been duly rewarded with two top prizes at the World Athletics Awards.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
The Botswana sprinter was nominated for two categories at the World Athletics Awards, with six nominees battling for one of the awards.
Letsile was named the Male Track Athlete of the Year Winner ahead of Norway's 5000m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
The Olympic gold medalist claimed the second award of the day as he beat Ingebrigtsen, Militiadis Tentoglou, Tamirat Tola, Mondo Duplantis, and Brian Daniel Pintado to win the Male World Athlete of the Year.
It has been an amazing year for Tebogo, and he certainly deserves all the accolades he's received since his performance at the Olympics.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.