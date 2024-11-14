Letsile Tebogo has joined the league of African athletes to call out Netflix over their recent documentary series Sprint

The series' objective was to give track fans a feel of the journey of some of the fastest sprinters all over the world, but it was rather majored on American athletes

The Botswana athlete was not happy with the way African athletes were ignored on the show, and called for an apology from Netflix

Letsile Tebogo has called out Netflix over its latest documentary series, SPRINT, and insisted all African athletes deserve an apology for being disrespected due to the way the story was told.

The Botswana sprinter is the reigning Olympic champion in the 200m race after his victorious run to dethrone the United States of America's Noah Lyles at Paris 2024.

Sprint is a documentary set aside for sharing the journeys of the fastest athletes in the world to track fans.

Tebogo expresses disappointment over Netflix's Sprint show

According to report, the Netflix series featured the likes of Oblique Seville, Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, among other top athletes.

Tebogo was featured in the series' second season, but fans were unhappy that African athletes were not fully involved.

The Botswana sprinter took to his official page on X to share his thoughts on the latest season of the series.

The 21-year-old believes the show was specifically made for the American audience, as a major part of the series featured top American sprinters like Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles.

"This is an American show," the Olympic champion tweeted on X.

A fan made a post about Tebogo, Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith and McKenzie Long deserving an apology from Netflix concerning how the show was centered.

Tebogo replied to the fan with a short and bold statement insisting all African athletes deserve an apology.

