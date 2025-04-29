Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reported to have been involved in a tragic motorbike accident in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

There are conflicting versions of the incident. Some reports claim Ngannou was riding the motorbike that struck the girl, while others state she was a passenger on a motorbike hit by a vehicle Ngannou was travelling in

This incident comes a year after Ngannou suffered the devastating loss of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, due to a brain condition.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has allegedly been involved in a tragic motorbike accident in Cameroon that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl. According to several Cameroonian media reports, the incident occurred over the Easter weekend in the Omnisports district of Yaoundé.

The teenager, identified locally as Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, reportedly succumbed to her injuries after undergoing emergency surgery at the Yaoundé General Hospital. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear, with conflicting accounts surfacing in the aftermath.

Conflicting reports on Ngannou’s involvement

While some reports claim Ngannou was riding a motorbike that struck the girl, others allege that she was a passenger on a motorbike that was hit by a vehicle in which Ngannou was travelling. Despite the ambiguity, multiple sources confirm that Ngannou immediately assisted the victim, rushing her to the hospital and covering her medical expenses. Sources close to the fighter have described him as “devastated” by the incident, with no official comment issued yet by Ngannou or his representatives. Express Sport has reached out for clarification.

Ngannou’s recent personal heartbreak

The incident marks another tragic chapter in Ngannou’s life, following the sudden death of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, in April 2024. Kobe suffered from a brain malformation and had previously responded well to treatment. However, while Ngannou was in Qatar for training, he received news of his son’s unexpected passing. Speaking emotionally on The Joe Rogan Experience, Ngannou recalled the devastating moment:

“She said, ‘Well, he’s gone.’ What do you mean he’s gone? This kid was the most joyful, happy child around. Gone where?”

Return to MMA and ongoing career in the PFL.

Ngannou returned to MMA in October 2024, securing a knockout victory against Renan Ferreira to claim the PFL heavyweight title. Before that, he had ventured briefly into boxing, taking on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in high-profile bouts in Saudi Arabia. As investigations into the motorbike incident continue, fans and officials alike await a formal statement from Ngannou. The tragic death of the young girl has cast a sombre cloud over the fighter’s return to Cameroon.

