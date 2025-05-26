Sue Duminy confirms new relationship and expresses happiness post-divorce from JP Duminy

Former cricketer’s wife Sue Duminy has stepped into the spotlight with a new romance, hinting at a fresh start after her split from ex-husband and Proteas star JP Duminy. The announcement comes as she celebrates happiness in her personal life, while subtly addressing her past marriage.

Sue Duminy Celebrates New Romance After Split from JP Duminy: “I’ve Never Been Happier”

Source: Instagram

Sue Duminy confirms new relationship on Instagram

Sue Duminy recently shared a series of candid moments on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her life post-divorce. Among photos with her two daughters, the mother-of-two introduced her new boyfriend — a mystery man who appears to have brought joy back into her world.

According to reports, the man’s name is Franco Roberto, and he has made his social media page private to avoid unnecessary buzz from fans. Responding to a follower who commented, “He suits you,” Sue confidently replied, “I’ve never been happier.” This public affirmation marks a clear shift from the shadows of her former marriage to a more positive chapter.

Who is Sue's new man Franco Roberto?

Franco Roberto, remains somewhat of a mystery. His Instagram account is set to private, and no public interviews or profiles have emerged.

This suggests he may be opting to avoid the media attention that comes with dating a public figure.

Indirect shade at JP Duminy and life after divorce

The former cricketer’s wife did not shy away from acknowledging the struggles she endured during her marriage. Several social media comments praised her for embracing independence, with some suggesting she endured the challenges common to many sports spouses.

Comments like, “From an unfulfilled cricketer’s housewife to living her best authentic life,” and, “She deserves to be treated like royalty,” were liked by Sue, signalling a possible critique of her past relationship without directly naming JP Duminy.

JP Duminy’s new chapter: Single dad and influencer

Meanwhile, JP Duminy has redefined his public persona since their split earlier this year. The retired Proteas batsman is now focused on fatherhood and community engagement, frequently sharing moments as a single dad and participating in various charity initiatives. Despite their separation, both appear committed to co-parenting their two daughters while forging separate paths.

Moving forward: What this means for Sue Duminy

Sue’s openness about her newfound happiness shines a light on the realities faced by many women who leave high-profile marriages. Her decision to publicly embrace her new relationship, coupled with her subtle commentary on her past, reflects a desire to reclaim her narrative and inspire others in similar situations. As she steps confidently into this new phase of life, fans and followers continue to support her journey toward self-discovery and contentment.

Sue Duminy shares cryptic message on IG

