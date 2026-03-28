Mary Rand, the first British woman to win an Olympic athletics gold, has died at 86, prompting global tributes

Her former teammate Ann Packer led tributes, praising Rand’s exceptional talent and rare sporting ability

Rand’s historic medal haul at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, including long jump gold alongside silver and bronze, remains one of Britain’s standout Olympic achievements

A legendary Olympic champion has died at the age of 86, sending the athletics community into mourning as tributes continue to pour in for the former gold medallist.

Mary Rand, Britsh Olympic gold medal winner has been remembered as a gifted athlete. Image: Paul Harris

Source: Getty Images

British icon Mary Rand passed away on Friday, 27 March 2026, having become the first woman from her country to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Mary Rand Olympic achievements and Tokyo 1964 success

Her career reached its peak at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, where she won the long jump title. She also claimed silver in the inaugural women’s pentathlon and bronze in the 4x100m relay, making her the first British woman to win gold, silver and bronze at a single Olympic Games.

Rand made history in the long jump by breaking both the British and Olympic records with her opening leap of 6.59m. She went on to surpass the world record on her fifth attempt with a jump of 6.76m, cementing her place among the sport’s greats.

Tributes, legacy and recognition for Mary Rand

Her contemporaries have remembered her as an exceptional talent. Ann Packer, who won 800m gold at the 1964 Olympics days after Rand’s triumph and was her roommate in Tokyo, said:

“Mary was the most gifted athlete I ever saw. She was as good as athletes get. There has never been anything like her since and I do not believe there ever will be.”

Rand also won long jump gold at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica. Injury later prevented her from defending her Olympic title in 1968, leading to her retirement at the age of 28.

Gold medallist Irina Press of the Soviet Union ( centre ) salutes the crowd with silver medallist Mary Rand of Great Britain (L) and third placed bronze medallist Galina Bystrova. Image: Keystone

Source: Getty Images

Born in Wells, Somerset, she set her first British record in the pentathlon at just 17 and went on to win 12 national titles across long jump, high jump, sprint hurdles and pentathlon during her illustrious career. She was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1964 and received an MBE in the 1965 New Year Honours List.

Tributes have continued to emerge on social media. @MartGillingham wrote:

“Mary Rand was the original golden girl of British athletics. There are few memories I have of the 1984 Olympic Games. But one is her visit ahead of the games to the British team’s holding camp at Point Loma on the outskirts of San Diego. She is one of our top 10 Olympians.”

As seen in the X post below:

@DubGAAOfficial added:

“Mary embodied everything that is great about Gaelic Games in her incredible dedication to both St Brigids & Dublin LGFA. A wonderful person who will be sadly missed. Our deepest condolences to Mary’s family, friends & all at @StBrigidsGAA & Dublin LGFA.”

See the post on X below:

In other Olympic-related developments, a South African sprinting star confirmed a switch of allegiance to Ireland, while a former amputee Olympic champion was arrested on murder charges.

Olympic cyclist faces backlash post after wife’s death

Briefly News previously reported that a former Olympic champion who killed his wife in a hit-and-run incident has come under fire over a controversial social media post.

He received a 17-month suspended sentence in 2025 following the 2023 car incident that led to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist.

Source: Briefly News