Siphiwe Tshabalala surprised fans by revealing his first salary of R200 in 2004 on Instagram

Despite starting with a small amount, he has become a successful footballer, now seen socialising with African football icons at the AFCON in Ivory Coast

Tshabalala's journey from a humble salary to rubbing shoulders with legends showcases his remarkable rise in the football industry

Siphiwe Tshabalala recently surprised his social media fans and followers by disclosing his first salary when he started working. The star who is regarded as one of the most decorated footballers in Mzansi got candid on his IG stories.

Siphiwe Tshabalala reveals his first salary

Retired Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala is proof that how you start in life does not determine your future. The football star who is probably worth millions disclosed to his fans how much he used to earn two decades ago.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Siphiwe Tshabalala told his fans that his first job was just R200 back in 2014. He obviously also thinks it was too little as he described it as "mere". He asked:

“My first salary was a mere R200 back in 2004; how much was your first salary?”

Siphiwe Tshabalala now chilling with African legends

It's amazing how a popular Mzansi footballer went from earning R200 in 2014 to inking major deals in the industry to chilling with African football royalty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The star recently made headlines when he shared pictures hanging out with top stars including El Hadji Diouf, Jay Jay Okocha, and Tiko Tiko Bucuane.

