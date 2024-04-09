Former Burnley youth striker Tremaine Eastmond is being assessed by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates after his release from Cape Town Spurs

The 20-year-old played for the Burnley U18 side before he moved to Cape Town last season and is now looking to impress coach José Riveiro

Orlando Pirates fans are excited to see Eastmond training with the club as they believe he can add quality to their side

José Riveiro will run the rule over Tremaine Eastmond, who is pushing for an Orlando Pirates contract.

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro could add Tremaine Eastmond to his squad after the former Burnley striker started training with the Soweto club.

Eastmond, 20, arrived at Pirates' training after Cape Town Spurs released him at the end of last season and is now searching for a new club.

Tremaine Eastmond can add to Pirate's firing line

Eastmond is training with Pirates, as confirmed via the tweet below:

After scoring four goals in 27 matches for the Burnley U18 side, Eastmond can be an exciting option for Riveiro, who has lost patience with injury-prone forward Kermit Erasmus.

Pirates also want to add quality to their midfield by targeting Young Africans midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki.

Fans are excited by Eastmond

Should Eastmond prove his worth to Riveiro, Bucs fans will welcome the English-born forward to the side currently placed second on the PSL log.

Promise Matsetlo welcomes Eastmond:

"That's great indeed."

Wandisile Sthathu Duva wants Eastmond:

"Come, boy."

Nelisiwe Biyooh thinks it is good business:

"He can be a very good signing."

Lionel Thabang Wisba is doubtful:

"He was released by Cape Town Spurs recently. I wonder if his that good?"

Pat Kekana is a Pirates fan:

"Bucs all the way."

Thina Hlengwa thinks Eastmond will be a star:

"Goals, Goals galore."

Thulani KaMagalela trusts the Bucs:

"Pirates scouters have a good eye, and I trust they have identified a role he can play, and they will need to loan or release Manrou."

Lizo Mdlikiva says no:

"Don't sign him. If he couldn't cut it at CT Spurs, then how dare Pirates sign him?"

Mila Mbawu saw Eastmond:

"I saw him in the Pirates training video and asked myself, who is he?"

Keenan Smith is a fan:

"Top player."

Tshegofatso Mabasa is a contender for the PSL Golden Boot

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa is the joint PSL top scorer after he scored a hat-trick against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 6 April 2024.

The 27-year-old has been in good form for the Pirates and now shares the top spot in the scoring charts with ten goals alongside Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News