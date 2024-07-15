England failed to end their trophy drought in the UEFA European Championship final as they lost to Spain in Berlin

Harry Kane started the game as the captain of the team but was hauled off for Ollie Watkins in the second-half when England needed goals

Gareth Southgate has opened up on his decision to substitute the former Tottenham Hotspur striker in the game despite needing a goal

Gareth Southgate explained his decision to substitute Harry Kane in England's loss to Spain in the 2024 UEFA European Championship final in Berlin on Sunday evening.

The Bayern Munich star was part of the starting line-up but couldn't help the Three Lions grab a win against La Roja in the final.

Second-half strikes from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal gave the Spanish national team the deserved 2-1 win in the final, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer scoring England's only goal.

Harry Kane is substituted by Gareth Southgate during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Berlin. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Southgate explains Kane's substitution in Euros final

Kane finished the competition with three goals, with his last goal being against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker couldn't add to his tally in the final, as he only lasted for 61 minutes before being taken off for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

In the post-match interview, as per Metro, Southgate admitted that Kane was not at his best and wasn't physically fit, which is part of the reason he was hauled off in the match.

"Physically, it has been difficult for him. He came into the competition short on games and has not completely reached the level we all would have hoped," he said.

The former Middlesbrough manager also mentioned the importance of having fresh legs in the game, which would improve their pressing.

"The games are hugely demanding, and we believed [Ollie] Watkins' freshness would allow us to press better and offer a press in behind. I feel the substitutes came on and did what we asked them to do," he added.

