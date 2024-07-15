Jude Bellingham Tipped As England’s Future Captain for His Actions After Spain’s Loss
- England missed out on the golden chance to end their trophy drought at the Euro 2024 in Germany
- Jude Bellingham's gesture after the game earned him praises from fans as they tip him to be the Three Lions next captain
- The English midfielder assisted Gareth Southgate's side's only goal in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been tipped by England fans as the future captain of the Three Lions due to his actions after their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.
The Three Lions were denied another opportunity to lift the Euros after their 2-1 loss to La Furia Roja at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Cole Palmer's equaliser wasn't enough to take the game to extra-time with Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal getting a late winner for Luis de la Fuente's side.
Bellingham tipped as future England captain
According to Sport Bible, Bellingham's gesture after the full-time whistle had some fans clamouring for him to be named England's national team captain with Harry Kane being hauled off the squad.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The former Borussia Dortmund star was seen consoling his England's teammates and encouraging those downed by the loss.
Fans tip Bellingham as England's future captain
Gravitygunner14 said:
"Something that Kane should be doing! Bellingham should be groomed for England captain! He demands a lot from himself and the team!"
87YNWALFC reacted:
"He should be the next captain."
Colum Wynn believes Kane should've done it instead of Jude:
"You'd think Kane, as captain and with all his experience at being a loser, would be the one that should have been doing this."
Hiximdad thinks Bellingham should captain England at the World Cup:
"He's captain of World Cup 2026. It has to be. Kane and Walker will be past it; his time is now."
Wei said:
"He didn't have a very good tournament, but still provided quite some moments. I think he can lead this team in the future. Harry is a wonderful player, but he is too quiet as a captain sometimes."
Bellingham's sportsmanship after England vs Netherlands
Briefly News earlier reported on Bellingham's showing off his sportsmanship as he was spotted shaking hands and hugging Netherlands players after the final whistle of the semi-final tie.
After appreciating the Dutch stars, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was also spotted celebrating his country's victory with fans.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.