England missed out on the golden chance to end their trophy drought at the Euro 2024 in Germany

Jude Bellingham's gesture after the game earned him praises from fans as they tip him to be the Three Lions next captain

The English midfielder assisted Gareth Southgate's side's only goal in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been tipped by England fans as the future captain of the Three Lions due to his actions after their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

The Three Lions were denied another opportunity to lift the Euros after their 2-1 loss to La Furia Roja at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Cole Palmer's equaliser wasn't enough to take the game to extra-time with Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal getting a late winner for Luis de la Fuente's side.

Jude Bellingham tipped to become England's future captain despite their loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. Photo: Harry Langer/Stu Forster.

Bellingham tipped as future England captain

According to Sport Bible, Bellingham's gesture after the full-time whistle had some fans clamouring for him to be named England's national team captain with Harry Kane being hauled off the squad.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was seen consoling his England's teammates and encouraging those downed by the loss.

Fans tip Bellingham as England's future captain

Gravitygunner14 said:

"Something that Kane should be doing! Bellingham should be groomed for England captain! He demands a lot from himself and the team!"

87YNWALFC reacted:

"He should be the next captain."

Colum Wynn believes Kane should've done it instead of Jude:

"You'd think Kane, as captain and with all his experience at being a loser, would be the one that should have been doing this."

Hiximdad thinks Bellingham should captain England at the World Cup:

"He's captain of World Cup 2026. It has to be. Kane and Walker will be past it; his time is now."

Wei said:

"He didn't have a very good tournament, but still provided quite some moments. I think he can lead this team in the future. Harry is a wonderful player, but he is too quiet as a captain sometimes."

Bellingham's sportsmanship after England vs Netherlands

Briefly News earlier reported on Bellingham's showing off his sportsmanship as he was spotted shaking hands and hugging Netherlands players after the final whistle of the semi-final tie.

After appreciating the Dutch stars, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was also spotted celebrating his country's victory with fans.

