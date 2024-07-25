Striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has been seen training at NFD side Maritzburg United after leaving TS Galaxy last season

Several criminal charges, including GBV cases, have curtailed the former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United striker's career

Local football fans wished Gabuza well on social media, while others feel the striker is fighting a losing battle against time

Former Bafana Bafana striker Thamsanqa Gabuza hopes to earn a contract at Maritzburg United. Image: Rodger Bosch and Anesh Debiky/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Veteran striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is hoping to earn a new professional career after he was seen training with NFD side Maritzburg United.

Multiple GBV cases have hindered the 36-year-old's career, but after the court withdrew the charges, he hopes to resurrect his career at Maritzburg.

Thamsanqa Gabuza is keeping himself fit

Gabuza was seen training at Maritzburg, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, Gabuza is training with Maritzburg after he left PSL side TS Galaxy last season.

The source said:

"He has been training with United for almost three weeks now, but no deal has been finalised yet."

The former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United striker has 50 PSL goals in his career and has found the back of the net five times in 16 appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Local fans think Gabuza should retire

Despite local football fans backing Gabuza on social media, several supporters feel the striker should retire, while former footballer Thandani Ntshumayelo still faces GBV charges.

Ntobz Ndolie backs Gabuza:

"There's nothing wrong/Gabuza is using his talent and skill to make a living."

Seem Pwear says there is a PSL club for Gabuza:

"Magesi, for sure."

Daniel Mthabela says Gabuza should retire:

"He should retire."

Mondli Makhunga wished Gabuza well:

"Age is against him, anyway; good luck."

Bull Doug Mjobo said it will be Gabuza's swansong:

"It's where his football career will end."

Orlando Pirates fans are excited by their new attack

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates fans and players are excited by their new attacking lineup after they were impressed by new signing Gilberto.

The Angolan winger impressed his new teammates during pre-season, and local Bucs supporters believe the pacy winger can guide the side to silverware.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News