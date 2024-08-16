Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi has commented on the conversation he had with Nasreddine Nabi over dribbling

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has opened up on Nasreddine Nabi's view about dribbling in games after the recent showboating incident that went viral online.

The South African winger was criticised by Burkina Faso forward Stephane Aziz Ki for showboating during against the Young Africans.

The Yanga SC star tagged the youngster's display as "nonsense and a waste of time as the team is losing."

Mfundo Vilakazi has explained what Nasreddine Nabi said about his showboating following recent incident in the pre-season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Vilakazi explains Nabi's view on showboating

In an interview with FARPost, Vilakazi confirmed that he had a one-on-one discussion with Nabi about dribbling.

The youngster confirmed that the Tunisian tactician is fine with showboating rather than with how and when it should be done.

"After the showboating incident, coach Nabi told me that I couldn't do it if the team is losing, and when I do it, I need to ensure that I do it progressively, attack, go forward so that the team can benefit," Vilakazi told FARPost.

"During our chat, the coach said he doesn't have a problem with my skills, but I must attack and not perform a skill going backwards because the team does not benefit and dribble when we are winning."

Netizens react to Vilakazi and Nabi's discussion on dribbling

KabeloSeolwana wrote:

"Didn’t he learn all of this at development?"

RFP___II commented:

"Nabi will soon become my goat. He has no problem with the nonsense but it must be done at the right time and not when the team is losing."

Trishaan_M shared:

"Agh shame man 😂. He's 18 we want the boy at Bafana WC , European coaches hate showboating, Broos, well Broos and showboating 😀. Let's allow him to showboat in the 80th min. He's still a Baby."

slingitoo reacted:

"When we said it we were told we are crazy!"

Naphtallyjack said:

"That's restricting... dribbling/showboating is in many phases. If one waits for 80th minutes nakhona when winning then rather not do it at all. The body and mind must flow anyhow when on the field... the intention is always to win games that's why it is a professional team."

