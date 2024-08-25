CAFCL: Galaxy’s Coach Draws Inspiration From Tebogo Ahead of Pirates’ Tie

Morena Ramoreboli has commented on Jwaneng Galaxy's clash against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League

The Botswana champions knocked out the Premier Soccer League giants from the competition in the same round last campaign

The South African tactician feels his team can progress to the next round as he draws inspiration from gold medalist Letsile Tebogo

Jwaneng Galaxy manager Morena Ramoreboli has reacted to his team being drawn against Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Botswana champions knocked out Namibian side African Stars in the first round of the competition on penalties after both teams played out a draw on aggregate.

Galaxy knocked out Pirates from the Champions League last season and hope to do the same this campaign.

Morena Ramoreboli seen during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 football match between Esperance sportive Tunisia and Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club in Rades. Photo: Jdidi Wassim.

Source: Getty Images

Galaxy's coach draws inspiration from Tebogo

According to FARPost, Ramoreboli spoke with journalists about his team's draw against Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Galaxy manager admitted that the Premier Soccer League giants are a much bigger team than his side, but they are not giving up on their chances of knocking them out again.

"It's another difficult encounter looming for us. We are not getting too excited about the tie," the South African tactician said.

"There is nothing much to say about the Buccaneers; it's known that they are a bigger club than us."

The South African coach claimed that his team is drawing inspiration from Botswana athlete Letsile Tebogo, who won a gold medal against all odds at the just-concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old sprinter was the first African to become an Olympic champion in the men's 200m event and added a silver medal in the 4X400m relay race.

"But all of us now know the significance of resilience because of Letsile Tebogo. He made us understand that a black child must first believe to be triumphant in everything," he added.

"He won the Olympic gold medal (in the 200m race) and became the first African to win it. Letsile is an inspiration, and for me, what we will do, we will do to make a mark and history. "

Pirates explain why Gilberto missed CAFCL game

Briefly News earlier reported that Pirates explained why Gilberto missed the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary match against Disciples FC.

The Angolan international was signed from Petro de Luanda this summer but failed to make his CAFCL home debut on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News