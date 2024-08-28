Lyle Foster Set to Join Premier League Side From Burnley This Summer

Lyle Foster is reportedly close to making a surprising return to the English Premier League this summer transfer window

The South African international currently plays for Burnley in the EFL Championship after the club were relegated from the EPL last campaign

The Bafana Bafana striker scored five goals and registered three assists in his debut season in the EPL last campaign

South African international Lyle Foster is set to leave Burnley for a move to the English Premier League before the summer transfer closes in a few days.

The former AS Monaco striker joined the Clarets from Belgian side KVC Westerlo in January last year and was one of the club's best players in the English top-flight league last season.

The 23-year-old has already featured for Burnley under Scott Parker this season in the Championship and registered one assist in three games.

Lyle Foster acknowledges the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Cardiff City on August 17, 2024, in England. Photo: Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Foster set for EPL return this summer

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Foster is close to leaving Burnley on loan to newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri confirmed that the Clarets and Ipswich Town are in advance talks concerning the South African striker transfer deal.

The details of the deal include Ipswich Town having an obligation to sign the former Westerlo star permanently for €30 million at the end of his loan spell.

The contract talks have yet to be completed, but they're expected to be finalised before the transfer window closes on Friday, August 30.

Ipswich Town have not registered a point since the beginning of the 2024-25 Premier League, as they lost to both Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two games.

Kieran McKenna's side also struggles in front of goal, as they've only hit the back of the net once in both games.

Foster’s rant at his teammates excites Burnley fans

Briefly News also reported that Foster was caught on camera lamenting his Burnley teammates' performance in a dreadful loss in the English Premier League.

The Bafana star was not included in the squad for the match but went into the dressing room to talk some sense to his teammates.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News