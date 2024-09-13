Jomo Sono Gives Riveiro Tips on How to Get Best Out of Mofokeng

Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono has shared his thoughts on the talented South African international Relebohile Mofokeng

The Buccaneers Icon has given an insights on how the Bafana Bafana star can be managed by the club's coach Jose Riveiro

The South African football legend also showered praises on the Spanish tactician regarding how he managed the youngster so far

Bafana Bafana legend Jomo Sono has given Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro some tips on how to get the best out of Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng is seen as the future of South African football and the Buccaneers. At a young age, he's been an important player for both club and country.

The 19-year-old proved to be one of the key players at Orlando Pirates last campaign, scoring important goals and having stellar performances in different games.

Sono give Riveiro tips on Mofokeng

According to iDiskiTimes, Sono gave the Pirates coach some advice on how to manage Mofokeng's talent in a recent interview with the media.

The Buccaneers legend believes the youngster is highly talented and must be protected for him to reach his peak.

"To be honest, he is a highly talented kid and needs to be protected," the Orlando Pirates legend said.

"I think the coach at Pirates is doing a good job because twice I saw him pulling him off because the kid was starting to struggle, and a kid like that, the moment he starts to struggle, take him out; you're protecting him, you're building him."

Sono also mentioned Mofokeng's encounter with Thami Mkhize in the MTN8 tournament, and he's happy with how Riveiro is managing his talent this season so far.

"Mkhize was a bit stronger, physically he was a bit strong for Mofokeng to handle, even though he hit the back of the net with the ball that was played over him, but after that, he was unable to go past him; he was shoving him all over the place and tackling him.

"But he has a bright future [ahead of him] and needs to be protected properly."

Riveiro says Pirates must prove they're worthy of titles

Briefly News earlier reported that Riveiro is confident ahead of the 2024/2025 season, which will see the side compete in four competitions.

The Spanish coach admitted the season might be difficult, but he has backed the side to achieve their goals of adding more silverware to their cabinet.

