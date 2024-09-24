Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Orlando Pirates striker in the January transfer window

The Glamour Boys' new coach Nasreddine Nabi confirmed that his side need a striker and a winger recently

The Soweto giants can no longer sign a new player this summer due to the transfer window being closed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa over a possible move in the winter transfer window.

Lepasa has struggled to get playing time at the Bucs this season, as he's yet to feature in any official game for the Soweto Giants.

The South African forward was linked with some Premier Soccer League sides during the summer transfer window, with SuperSport United and Chippa United included on the list.

Kaizer Chiefs reportedly linked with a sensational swoop for Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs linked with Lepasa

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs are linked with a sensational swoop for Lepasa in January.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The summer transfer window is closed, and Lepasa is not a free agent, which would have allowed the Glamour Boys to sign him.

The Bafana Bafana star is still on contract with Pirates, and he's reportedly in the plans for Jose Riveiro despite rumours that he may not be involved.

Nasreddine Nabi confirmed after their 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants FC in their Betway Premiership opener that Amakhosi still needs a striker and a winger, but they could not sign anyone before the transfer window closed.

A source told Kick Off that Lepasa is one of the strikers Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing and could revisit the transfer deal in January.

"Chiefs are currently linked with a sensational swoop for Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa," a source told KickOff.

Nabi will be busy in the winter transfer window in 2025 as they will be opening pending transfers, which now include Lepasa.

Nabi tops the earning list in the PSL

Briefly News earlier reported that new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has been ranked as the highest-earning coach in the PSL.

The Tunisian mentor joined the Glamour Boys in the summer and started his debut season at Naturena with a victory over Marumo Gallants and are looking to improve on their tenth-place finish last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News