Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy says Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is risking his marriage with his ethic

McCarthy, who served as an assistant to the Dutchman at United, said the coach spends most of the time focusing on game plans than spending time with his wife

Local football fans backed Ten Hag on social media, while others believe McCarthy is just covering his own tracks

Former Manchester United forward's coach Benni McCarthy said he is surprised Erik ten Hag is not divorced due to his football commitments.

The Bafana Bafana legend said Ten Hag spends hours obsessing about game tactics and is one of the hardest-working coaches he has ever worked for.

Benni McCarthy said he is surprised Erik ten Hag is not divorced. Image: Michael Regan and James Gill/Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Despite glowing reviews from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, McCarthy was replaced by club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy at the side, which has struggled this season.

Benni McCarthy suspects a demanding family life for Ten Hag

McCarthy speaks about Ten Hag in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, McCarthy said Ten Hag is committed to his job at Old Trafford while the former striker is still looking for a head coach role after leaving the Red Devils.

McCarthy said:

"I can imagine how frustrating it is for Erik because he's probably one of the hardest-working managers I've come across. His attention to detail shows; that man sleeps at 3 am or 4 am. The analysts get it from all angles, even if he think of something at 2 am. I'm sure his wife must be on the verge of divorcing him because that's his life. It's non-stop."

Fans back Ten Hag

Local football fans said on social media that McCarthy was right to praise Ten Hag, as they believe he is the right man for the job at United.

Kingsley Nathan says United must be patient:

"It took Arteta seven seasons to become what he is today. It took Klopp five seasons to turn Liverpool into what they're today."

Michael Masanganise says Ten Hag is the best option:

"At the moment, Eric Ten Hag is the best coach for Manchester United."

Aphiwe AG disagrees with Benni:

"I guess he's also clueless."

Phillip Dyonase says Benni is defending his reputation:

"He is joking. He is only saying this because he was there and failed. Many managers can bring back the glory days at United. And Yes, Tuchel is one of them."

Gilbert Kolei support Ten Hag:

"As a United fan, I trust in ETH. He will start cooking soon."

Benni McCarthy criticises Hugo Broos

As Briefly News reported, Benni McCarthy does not feel that Hugo Broos is the right man to coach Bafana Bafana.

The Bafana legend said Broos needs to do a better job as the side underperforms despite having a talented squad.

