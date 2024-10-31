Nigerian Star Names Kaizer Chiefs As Club He Wants to Play for in PSL

Former Enyimba goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has made a transfer admission about wanting to play for Kaizer Chiefs

The Nigerian international was one of the players the Glamour Boys were monitoring during the summer transfer window

The Chippa United goalkeeper also had something to say about the Soweto giants new signing Fiarce Ntwari

Nigerian international Stanley Nwabali has named Kaizer Chiefs one of the teams he would like to play for in the Premier Soccer League.

The Super Eagles star has been on the Glamour Boys radar since his stellar performance at the Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast and was ranked as one of the best goalkeepers alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams.

Amakhosi were not the only team interested in signing the Nigerian goalkeeper last summer. He ended up staying at Chippa United after the Soweto Giants went for Fiarce Ntwari.

Nwabali wants Kaizer Chiefs transfer

Nwabali, in an interview with Ncube on MetroFM, confirmed, as per iDiskiTimes, that he really wants to play for the Kaizer Chiefs.

"To be honest, Kaizer Chiefs is one of the clubs I want to play for; this is a club I really want to play for in South Africa," the former Enyimba goalkeeper said.

"Kaizer Chiefs is one of the clubs I wanted to play for with all my heart. I won't say I've been supporting them, but this is the club I feel like I want to play for."

The Chippa United star admitted that Ntwari has been doing a fantastic job in goal for the Soweto Giants.

"To be honest, the Rwanda guy [Ntwari] is really doing well with the club, I won't take that away from him. That's why I said Kaizer Chiefs was the club amongst all the clubs in South Africa I would like to join."

