Local fans have been given reasons why they stopped watching the Premier Soccer League on social media despite the league's massive followership in South Africa and Africa as a whole.

The PSL is rated as one of the best leagues in Africa, with clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs dominating the competition since it was created in 1996.

SuperSport TV and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) are the league's two television partners, but they have been faulted for chasing some fans away due to poor production.

Supporters cheer for their team during the Premier Soccer League match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Rodger Bosch.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi give cheeky reasons why they stopped watching PSL

A football fan, Mo, who goes by his official handle @modise on X (formerly known as Twitter), provided why he stopped watching PSL games before others joined him to explain why they did the same.

Modise said he stopped seeing PSL games because SABC decided to show famous football fan Mama Joy during a counter-attacking action in a match.

"I stopped watching PSL when SABC showed us MamaJoy eating raw cabbage during a counter attack," Mo said on X.

Here are reactions from other local fans:

brezzada said:

"Snooze fest kuphela"

Spinnara shared:

"I stopped taking PSL seriously when Chris Katongo left for an overseas team mid season after banging 16 league goals… only for the season to finish with him still the top goal scorer."

yungthizza1 implied:

"The day magesi plays golden arrows in a 15 seater stadium with those guys playing 🎷 🥁, you'll see why you need to watch european football😭😂😂"

MokwadiMo commented:

"I stopped when I heard Mkhonza and Khumalo saying Bafana ba fake shugela, meaning they must do showboating."

uncl_ wrote:

"I stopped South African football all together when sundowns beat powerlines 24-0."

BakakaFrederic reacted:

"I stopped watching PSL because it seems to be a league surrounded around Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs, with Mamelodi Sundowns just surfacing!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News