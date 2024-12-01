Nabi States Kaizer Chiefs Star’s Problem After Dropping Points Against Royal AM
Nasreddine Nabi has stated the problem Kaizer Chiefs star Yusuf Maart has after Amakhosi dropped points against Royal AM in the Betway Premiership.
Maart was instrumental to Amakhosi's midweek win over Richards Bay, providing two assists in the 2-1 win. He also assisted the Chiefs' first goal against Royal AM in their 2-2 draw.
The Glamour Boys lost all three points after Royal AM came from two goals down to secure a point.
Nabi on Maart's problem
In an interview after the game, as per FARPost, Nabi claimed Maart's problem is not being more confident in himself.
"Yes, I think this is a problem for confidence, for himself. Yusuf sometimes receives too many attacks. It's difficult, mentally it's difficult," said Nabi after the match.
"I think the last game, and today, it's not bad. He gave an excellent performance. Today, he gave a good performance.
"I want to see more confidence in himself, and he continues to progress."
