Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Borussia Dortmund, Flamengo and Ulsan HD in the inaugural 32-team format of the FIFA Club World Cup

All three sides bring unique challenges to Masandawana as they look to represent Mzansi against some of the best players in the world

Briefly News has examined the three teams Sundowns will face and the stars that could potentially cause headaches for Manqoba Mngqithi's side

Mamelodi Sundowns will have the world's eyes on them when they participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025.

At the American-based tournament, the PSL champions will face German side Borussia Dortmund, Brazilian giants Flamengo, and Korean league champions Ulsan HD.

Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy and Flamengo skipper Thiago Silva could shine against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup. Image: GSI/Icon Sport and Wagner Meier.

Source: Getty Images

Manqoba Mngqithi's side found out their opponents on Thursday, 5 December 2024, and Briefly News has examined some of the challenges they might face in the USA.

Mamelodi Sundowns face unique challenges in USA

Before Masandawana jets off to the USA in June 2025, the side will hope to defend its PSL title and add CAF Champions League glory after two successive draws.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

The eight-time Bundesliga giants will provide a stern test for Masandawana with their hard-pressing style and a squad filled with international stars.

Dortmund skipper Emre Can will be a key figure in their midfield, while the giant Niklas Sule is an imposing figure in defence, and in-form Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy is a constant threat.

Fluminense FC (Brazil)

CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana champions Flamengo could be the group's highlight as Mzansi's Brazilians will face the South American side in a battle of flair.

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain Thiago Silva is a star for the South American side, while striker Renato Augusto could keep Sundowns' shot-stopper Ronwen Williams busy.

Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)

Korean league champions Ulsan HD could be the dark horses of the group, as history has shown that the side's ambitious style of play could be a danger for many sides.

Striker Min-kyu Joo is in good form for Ulsan, while strike partner Martin Adam could provide an extra threat to Masandawana.

Mamelodi Sundowns face a battle to keep a star player

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns faces a battle to keep star player Lucas Ribeiro after the Brazilian attracted European interest.

Ribeiro has been in good form for Sundowns since joining the side in 2023, scoring 16 goals for Masandawana and English side Burnley could approach the Tshwane side in January 2025.

