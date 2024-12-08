CAFCL: Kaizer Chiefs Legend Questions Sundowns Style of Play Against AS FAR
Kaizer Chiefs legend Junior Khanye has commented on Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 draw against AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League on Saturday evening.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
“They never showed up, I need to be honest,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.
“Many of the Sundowns players I don’t think they were themselves I’m talking about the team’s overall performance and individuals as well.
“Let’s start with their front three they never even combined in the middle playing too far from one another. They couldn’t combine with the guys playing in the centre. So, very bad the way Sundowns plays."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.