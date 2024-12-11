Quick guide: Direct vs indirect free kick in soccer rules

Soccer, the most popular sport on the planet, is played through tactics, technique, and the referee's whistle. While there are rules to the game, free kicks are among the basic ones that can change the game's flow. Many soccer enthusiasts argue about direct vs indirect free kicks.

A set of referees and a young woman preparing to kick a penalty. Photo: Mike Mulholland, Frazao Studio Latino (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Being able to tell the difference between the free-kick rules spells a deep appreciation of soccer games. One is that they are usually granted when a foul or a rule violation occurs. Another is that free kicks can determine how a game proceeds at critical moments for both sides and may show the expertise and integrity of a referee.

Direct vs indirect free-kick

Free kicks in soccer allow a player to kick the ball without interference from the opposing team. While there are direct and indirect free kicks, understanding their differences is crucial for players, coaches, and referees to ensure fair play. Sharing his thoughts on free kicks and when a referee should award one, Brian Johnson of Referee POV said the following:

An indirect free kick is a free kick that two players must touch before it goes into the back of the net. This is different from a direct free kick that only has to be touched by one player before it can go in the back of the net and be counted as a score. If a player is playing in a dangerous manner but has not yet made contact with another player the referee should stop play and award an indirect free kick.

Facts about free kicks in soccer. Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Direct free kicks

A direct free kick is awarded for certain fouls, and the attacking team can score directly from it without any other player touching the ball. It is awarded for more serious fouls, such as handball or serious foul play. Some serious foul play may include:

Trips or attempts to trip an opponent;

Strikes or attempts to strike an opponent;

Pushes on an opponent;

Dangerous tackles on an opponent;

Spitting at an opponent;

Holding and dragging an opponent.

According to the Football Association (FA) Law 13, to take a direct free kick, the ball is placed where the foul occurred. The kicker must be stationary and cannot touch the ball again until it touches another player.

Indirect free kicks

An indirect free kick prevents the attacking team from scoring in soccer directly from the kick spot. To score a goal from an indirect free kick, another player must touch the ball before it goes into the goal.

According to Football Association (FA) Law 12, indirect free kicks are awarded for less serious offences, such as:

A player playing dangerously;

A player impeding an opponent's progress without making contact;

A player using offensive, insulting, or abusive language;

A goalkeeper controlling the ball with their hand or arm for more than six seconds;

A goalkeeper touches the ball with their hand or arm after releasing it and before it touches another player.

The referee usually gives the players enough time to position themselves, but play must resume promptly. If the referee feels that the team is unnecessarily delaying play, they may be penalised.

Trent Alexander-Arnold shooting on goal from a free-kick during the UEFA Champions League in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Direct and indirect free-kick rules

The referee is responsible for managing direct and indirect free kicks. They need to be clear about the fouls they have given and the decisions they have made. The FA Free Kicks Rule stipulates that:

In an indirect free kick, the attacking team must play a pass before a soccer player can take a shot on goal. Here, a player from either side must touch the ball before it goes into the goal;

The referee signals an indirect free kick by raising one arm straight until the ball touches another player;

An indirect free kick can be awarded for an offence committed anywhere;

A direct free kick cannot be awarded in the offending team's penalty area. Instead, a penalty kick is awarded;

All free kicks are taken from the place where the offence occurred;

A goal kick is awarded if an indirect free kick is kicked directly into the opponent's goal;

If a direct or indirect free kick is kicked directly into the team's own goal, a corner kick is awarded.

Are indirect free kicks still used?

Since not-so-serious fouls still occur in soccer, indirect free kicks are still used and practised worldwide. Soccer rules gradually change as the game evolves, and the ones governing free kicks are reinforced. Mastering a free kick in soccer can prove a game-changer for any team.

This is evident in the many goals from indirect free kicks resulting from two touches. A famous two-touch soccer goal was witnessed in the Premier League match in 2009 when Thierry Henry and Robert Pirès of Arsenal cleverly set up an indirect free kick inside the penalty area to create a scoring opportunity.

A free-kick session during the friendly football match between Norway and the Czech Republic in Oslo on 22 March 2024. Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Soccer enthusiasts are always curious to understand the difference between the two types of free kicks in soccer. Here are some frequently asked questions concerning direct and indirect free kicks in soccer.

Is a handball a direct kick? They are, and direct free kicks are taken from the spot where they occur except when they happen in the penalty area and thus become a penalty kick.

They are, and direct free kicks are taken from the spot where they occur except when they happen in the penalty area and thus become a penalty kick. What determines direct or indirect kicks? The type and seriousness of a foul committed determine the kind of free kick awarded. Sometimes, it will depend on the discretion of the officiating personnel.

The type and seriousness of a foul committed determine the kind of free kick awarded. Sometimes, it will depend on the discretion of the officiating personnel. When should an indirect free kick be awarded? It is awarded when the offence or foul is less serious than harming an opponent.

It is awarded when the offence or foul is less serious than harming an opponent. How do you know if it is an indirect free kick? It is an indirect free kick if the ball must be passed to a second person before it is kicked into the goal or when the referee raises one hand until it touches another player.

Soccer is a popular game loved by many all over the world. Many rules govern the game, including free-kick rules. Although soccer is a popular game, the debate concerning direct vs indirect free kicks still rages. Fans of the game offer diverse opinions as to what kind of offence should elicit what type of free kick during play.

READ ALSO: What does a striker in soccer do? Key responsibilities explained

As Briefly.co.za published, a striker is the team's attacker and goal-scoring ace. They are fast, agile, and clinical finishers who hang out near the opponent's goal, looking for chances to pounce and score.

They are positioned closest to the opponent's goal and are primarily responsible for scoring goals. To excel in their game, strikers require quick movements, accurate shots, and strategic positioning to capitalise on scoring opportunities. Discover more about a striker's key responsibilities.

Source: Briefly News