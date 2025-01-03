Coach Bradley Carnell has landed a new job in the MLS after being announced as the head tactician at Philadelphia Union

After leaving St Louis City at the end of last season, Carnell served as an assistant for the Canadian national team before joining Philadelphia

Local football fans backed Carnell on social media, wishing the former 47-year-old Bafana midfielder luck in his new post

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Bradley Carnell has landed a new job in America after being unveiled as the new head coach of MLS side Philadelphia Union.

The former Stuttgart star joined his third MLS club after leaving St Louis City at the end of last season and serving as an assistant for the Canadian national team.

Bradley Carnell is the new head coach of MLS side Philadelphia Union. Image: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos.

During his time in America, Carnell also served as an interim coach at New York Red Bulls before he spent two years at St Louis City before his departure at the end of last season.

Bradley Carnell is excited to join Philadelphia Union

Carnell cannot wait to coach Philadelphia Union, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Carnell is looking forward to coaching Union, while former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy is still undecided over his coaching future.

Carnell said:

“It’s an exciting project, a wonderful project to be a part of, a wonderful team to be a part of. One of the club’s core philosophies is development, and I think if you’ve looked at my history over the last two-and-a-half years or three years as a coach, giving debuts and homegrowns – this is me to a core. This is my DNA in terms of development.”

Union announced Carnell's arrival via their Twitter (X) profile:

Carnell wants to build a legacy at Union

Upon arriving at Union, Carnell said he is keen to imprint his legacy on the club after becoming the club's fourth coach in their history following the end to Jim Curtin's 10 year reign.

Carnell will not be the only South African in the MLS after Bongokuhle Hlongwane continues to impress at Minnesota United.

Former Bafana Bafana star Bradley Carnell has spent his entire coaching career in North America. Image: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos and John Rivera/Icon Sportswire.

Fans hope for the best

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Carnell and wished him luck in his new job in Philadelphia ahead of the 2024/2025 MLS season.

Sibusiso Mpinga hopes for the best:

“Good luck, Bradley.”

Wonder Ka Mpinga is proud:

“South African-born Bradley Carnell.”

Sabelo Ngcobo asked a question:

“When will he come back home? Magesi and Richards Bay need his services.”

Mathunya Tswai is hopeful:

“All the best, coach Brad.”

John Thabo backs Carnell:

“All the best.”

