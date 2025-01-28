Rulani Mokwena's Throwback Photo with his Mom Sparks Debate From Fans

Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena has caused debate among local football fans after a picture emerged of him as a teenager with his mother

Fans questioned Mokwena’s true age after the caption read that he wrote his matric exams in 2003 at the age of 17

Local football fans reacted on social media to question Mokwena’s age saying the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician looked older than he is now

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena sparked debate among local fans after a rare picture emerged of him as a teenager posing with his mother.

The picture caused debate about his real age after the caption read that he was 17 in 2003, while the South African coach recently celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena's age is questioned after a picture of him as a teen emerged on social media. Image: coach_rulani.

Source: Instagram

After a tough start at Wydad, Mokwena is slowly gaining a good reputation in Morocco after only one loss in their last seven matches.

Rulani Mokwena’s age is questioned

Make your own judgement about Mokwena's picture in the tweet below:

The South African coach joined Wydad at the start of the 2024/2025 season after a shock dismissal at Sundowns where he won four consecutive PSL titles.

Since arriving at the club, Mokwena brought in Cassius Mailula, on loan from MLS side Toronto FC, to reunite with the striker he promoted to Sundowns’ first team.

Wydad is currently fourth on the Botolo Pro 1 table, 10 points behind log leaders RSB Berkane with 11 matches left to play in the season.

Mokwena's mother joined him celebrating success at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Mokwena is adjusting to life in Morroco

To mark his 38th birthday, Mokwena brought smiles to the faces of the Wydad squad by singing Adele’s hit song Someone Like You during training.

Moroccan fans have taken a liking to Mokwena since his arrival and the coach has gotten the board's support after a difficult start.

The North African side is the most successful Moroccan side in the country’s history with 22 league titles, the last coming in the 2021/2022 season.

Rulani Mokwena is aiming for domestic success with Moroccan side Wydad Athletic. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans ask questions about Mokwena

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mokwena looked older as a teen compared to how he looks now.

Nesh questioned Rulani’s age:

“No, he was 27 when he was doing matric stop lying please.”

Shimmy Ntholi sees a resemblance:

“Here he looks exactly like his father.”

Mokhatla Letoporo sees another famous face:

“In this pic, he reminds me of Snoop Dogg.”

Itumeleng Pro Tshabalala recognises the school:

“He was attending Leratswana Secondary School. I know this uniform.”

Amos Obakeng tracked Mokwena’s career:

“In 2014 he was already at Platinum Stars.”

Keatametse Mpai Mojaphoko likes the picture:

“Cute mummy's boy.”

Nhlanhla Victor Ngcobo gave a compliment:

“Beautiful mom.”

Not1ofemm says Mokwena ages differently:

“Ageing backwards.”

LEBOGAN34420293 asked a question:

“Norkem High School??

Rulani Mowkena offers big money offer for Orlando Pirates star

As reported by Briefly News, Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena is reportedly preparing a big-money offer for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

The 20-year-old winger has attracted interest from overseas clubs with Wydad joining the likes of European giants Glasgow Rangers and FC Barcelona.

