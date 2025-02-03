Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been advised to go all out and sign a Bafana Bafana star from Orlando Pirates after losing the Soweto derby.

The Glamour Boys narrowly lost to the Buccaneers at the FNB Stadium, but they remain fifth on the Betway Premiership table.

Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Bafana Bafana star from Pirates

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma told Briefly News in an exclusive chat that Kaizer Chiefs should go all out to sign Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates after losing the Soweto derby.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs need a left-footed winger Nasreddine Nabi can put full trust in because I don’t think he trusts Mfundo Vilakazi and Potsane in that position,” he said.

“I will advise Amakhosi to try and sign Monnapule Saleng from Pirates if possible, but I know it would be difficult as the Bafana Bafana winger will command a huge transfer fee and salary.

“Saleng is an established player and would give Chiefs more edge in attack compared to the ones they have presently.”

Anuma also tabled his thoughts on Saleng’s ongoing issues with Orlando Pirates and the possible solution.

“There’s no clear view of what’s going with Saleng at Orlando Pirates, but it’s obvious that he has issues with the club management, which has left Riveiro with no choice but to keep him out of the squad,” he added.

“The only solution to this is for both parties to go their separate ways because Saleng’s progress and confidence are being stunted for not playing. If he’s injured it would be another thing entirely, but he’s fit and not getting playing time.

“They should’ve just loaned him out before the January transfer window closed, his place in the team really showed in the Soweto derby as Mohau Nkota couldn’t cope with the pressure that comes with the derby.”

Source: Briefly News