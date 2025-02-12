Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko has successfully shifted from professional football to agriculture

Moleko joins a list of PSL players investing in farming, including Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu

Moleko’s success raises the question of whether more athletes should consider farming as a sustainable long-term investment

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko has traded his football boots for farming boots as he embarks on his farming journey in the Free State. Image Credit: Itu Mokoena

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko has successfully transitioned from football to farming, and it appears to be a profitable venture.

The ex-Amakhosi star is reportedly making significant earnings from agriculture, proving that there is life beyond the football pitch for those who plan wisely.

Moleko moves from football to farming

Moleko, who spent nearly a decade at Kaizer Chiefs before moving to AmaZulu in 2021, has kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight.

However, his recent social media posts provided a rare glimpse into his farming business, showing a well-established operation that includes sheep and pig farming.

Although he later deleted the posts, fans were quick to take note of his thriving farm, reportedly based in the Free State. His success highlights how agriculture can be a lucrative industry for athletes seeking financial stability beyond their playing careers.

Farming a growing trend among SA footballers

Agriculture has become an attractive investment for South African footballers, with several PSL stars venturing into farming. He joins a list of footballers who have turned to farming, including:

Andile Jali – The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder owns a farm in Port Elizabeth, where he breeds livestock.

Bongani Zungu – The AmaZulu star sparked interest last year after sharing photos of his investment in Ankole cattle farming.

Moleko building a future beyond football

Moleko’s football journey began at Bloemfontein Celtic, where he progressed through the youth ranks before joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2012. Over the years, he established himself as a dependable squad player, making over 70 appearances before his move to AmaZulu.

His decision to invest in farming reflects a broader shift among athletes who are securing their financial future outside of football. Given the uncertainty of sports careers and the risk of injuries, many professionals are now looking beyond the game for long-term income sources.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko was recently captured in his farm in the Free State. Image Credit: Itu Mokoena

Is Farming the Way Forward for Retired Athletes?

Moleko’s success in farming raises an important question: Should more athletes consider agriculture as a secondary source of income? Farming is known for its stability and long-term profitability, making it a worthwhile investment for those looking to sustain their wealth post-retirement.

As more footballers explore the farming industry, it is clear that agriculture offers a viable and rewarding path beyond the game. Whether Moleko expands his business further remains to be seen, but for now, he seems to be flourishing in his new role.

Many people commended the former player for this investment

@Entrepreneur Zone on Twitter, praised Moleko.

It is nice to see professional footballers investing in other business ventures like footballer Kgotso Moleko, who has a farm Free State.

An agricultural magazine on Twitter celebrated his farming venture

Meet Kgotso Moleko, a South African professional soccer player who invested most of his money in farming. He has seemingly combined two of his passions to create a lifestyle of his dreams. His farm projects includes cattle, pigs, sheep, spinach, and maize.

Fans on Facebook heaped praises on Kgotso Moleko’s farming success, celebrating his smart investment choices and the positive impact they have for the future.

Itu Seth:

Kgotso Moleko invested in farming. A great move towards a sustainable future!

Jan Sikhosana:

Very good investment for the future. We want to see more of this happen.

Tieho Sticks Rantho:

Great initiative. I wish the young ones can copy this great move.

According to The South African, a detailed analysis by PayScale in 2020 revealed that the average farmer in South Africa generates around R280,000 in annual profit.

