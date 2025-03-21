Footballers face immense mental pressure from performance expectations, media scrutiny, financial instability, and personal struggles

Lerato Chabangu’s downfall due to addiction and Monnapule Saleng’s reported distress at Orlando Pirates highlight the urgent need for better mental health support in football

Dr. Thabo Mthembu emphasizes that clubs and governing bodies must integrate mental wellness programs

Football’s mental toll is often underestimated. Lerato Chabangu battles alcohol addiction, while Monnapule Saleng struggles with uncertainty at Orlando Pirates.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Thabo Mthembu highlights the importance of mental health in football and how players can better care for their well-being.

Football’s mental toll is often underestimated. Lerato Chabangu battles alcohol addiction.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

The Mental Pressures of Professional Football

Footballers experience immense stress, from performance pressure and media scrutiny to financial instability and personal struggles.

Footballers are not just athletes; they are public figures expected to deliver results under intense pressure. The fear of injury, contract uncertainties, and social media criticism can take a heavy toll on their mental well-being.

Dr. Mthembu said Many players also struggle with the transition from stardom to normal life, which often leads to substance abuse, depression, and other mental health challenges.

Chabangu and Saleng

Chabangu’s story is a painful reminder of what happens when mental health is neglected.

Once a rising star for Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows, financial struggles and alcohol addiction led to a steep downfall.

When athletes stop playing, they lose their identity. Many are not mentally prepared for life beyond the game, leading to self-destructive behaviors

Dr. Mthembu noted

Monnapule Saleng is still playing but reportedly struggling with mental distress due to uncertainty at Orlando Pirates.Image Credit/Orlando Pirates.

Source: Facebook

On the other hand, Saleng is still playing but reportedly struggling with mental distress due to uncertainty at Orlando Pirates.

A player's mental health can be affected by instability within a team. When players feel undervalued, sidelined, or uncertain about their future, it can lead to emotional distress and even performance dips.

Dr. Mthembu explained.

How Footballers Can Protect Their Mental Health

Dr. Mthembu highlighted key strategies footballers can use to safeguard their mental well-being: Seek Professional Support –

Clubs should have psychologists available for players. Athletes need to normalize seeking help for stress, anxiety, or personal struggles.

Build a Life Beyond Football –

Planning for life after football—whether in business, education, or coaching—helps reduce anxiety about the future.

Develop Healthy Coping Mechanisms – He advised against alcohol or drug abuse and encouraged meditation, journaling, and mentorship. Manage Social Media and Public Pressure –

Social media can be brutal. Players should learn to filter negativity and focus on constructive criticism rather than online abuse.

Clubs and the League Must Do More

Dr. Mthembu emphasized that clubs and governing bodies must take mental health more seriously.

There should be regular mental health workshops, access to therapists, and financial literacy programs to prepare players for life after football.

He said.

Football Needs to Prioritize Mental Health

Lerato Chabangu’s battle with addiction and Monnapule Saleng’s struggles show that mental health issues in football are real and urgent.

Clubs, players, and governing bodies must work together to create support systems that prioritize psychological well-being.

Football should not just be about winning games but also about ensuring players have the mental strength to navigate the pressures of the sport and life beyond it.

Dr. Mthembu concluded.

With the right support, active players like Saleng can get the help they need before their struggles escalate, and former stars like Chabangu can find their way back to a stable life.

Monnapule Saleng's Struggles at Orlando Pirates

