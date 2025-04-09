Siyabonga Ngezana spent his international break enjoying quality moments with his wife, Mbali Malindi

Ngezana gave fans a peek into his hobbies and lifestyle beyond football, posting pictures from various experiences

Fans expressed their love and admiration for the couple, with many praising Ngezana for taking a well-deserved break

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana took a break from his football commitments to enjoy some quality time with his wife, Mbali Malindi, during the recent international break.

Ngezana, who joined French club Steaua București in 2023, gave his fans a glimpse into his personal life, showcasing some of the special moments he spent with his wife.

Siyabonga Ngezana Shares Heartwarming Moments With Wife Mbali During International Break

Source: Getty Images

During his time off, Ngezana shared several pictures and videos from his getaway, which included a combination of safari adventures and snow-filled fun.

One of the highlights was a playful moment where Mbali posed under a snow-covered tree.

As someone shook the tree, snow tumbled onto her, prompting a burst of laughter as she ran away, embracing the playful moment.

Fans of the couple reacted positively to the post, with many expressing their admiration for their joyful time together.

A Glimpse Into Siyabonga’s Personal Life

While Siyabonga is well-known for his football career, fans got a chance to learn more about his hobbies and the things he enjoys outside the sport.

He posted pictures from various experiences, including a snapshot of his wife enjoying a live football match in the stadium, and a picture of himself at the Miss Romania pageant.

One fan even commented on his fashion sense, praising his style with “Fashion nova🔥👏.”

Another image shared by Ngezana showed him relaxing by the pool, basking in the sunshine.

These moments further humanized the football star, allowing his followers to connect with him on a more personal level.

Fans Share Their Support

Ngezana’s social media followers flooded the comment section with kind words and support.

Many fans celebrated his well-deserved break and expressed their excitement at seeing the couple enjoying each other’s company.

One user wrote,

Proud of y’all😪❤️,” while another added,

Well deserved rest bafo !! ❤️👏🏽,” showing appreciation for Ngezana's downtime.

Siyabonga Ngezana’s posts during the international break not only allowed fans to see a different side of the footballer but also showcased his deep connection with his wife, Mbali.

As the couple continues to enjoy their moments together, fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming updates from their journey.

In December 2024, South African footballer Siyabonga Ngezana married his longtime partner, Mbali Malindi, in a private ceremony.

The couple had announced their engagement on January 1, 2024, with Ngezana expressing his joy on Instagram, stating he was "Engaged to my childhood crush."

Prior to their wedding, they celebrated a traditional lobola ceremony, a significant cultural practice in Zulu society that symbolizes the union of their families.

Following the wedding, Ngezana faced potential disciplinary action from his Romanian club, FCSB, for arriving late to a training camp.

