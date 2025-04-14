Royal AM players have not received their March salaries and have been told they won't be paid part of their April wages either, leaving them stranded just before the Easter weekend

The PSL board of governors has officially terminated Royal AM’s membership after the club failed to honour fixtures throughout 2024, effectively removing the team from professional football structures

With the club under SARS curatorship and possibly heading for liquidation, players can no longer claim outstanding payments through the PSL’s dispute system, forcing the players’ union to seek external legal action

As millions of South Africans prepare for the Easter weekend, Royal AM players are heading into the holidays with empty pockets and heavy hearts.

The club’s footballers have not received their March salaries and have been informed they will also not receive part of their April pay.

These grim revelations were confirmed by South African Football Players Union (Safpu) acting president Tebogo Munyai, who said the situation has left players in limbo emotionally, financially, and professionally.

No pay, no plans

Munyai explained:

"All the players’ salaries for March have not yet been paid. There are players who were owed signing-on fees as well, which are usually paid in instalments. That money also hasn’t been paid.”

According to Munyai, January salaries were paid, while February’s pay only came through in March — already a red flag.

Just last week, players were in camp when they were suddenly called in and told to go home until further notice.

Club collapse

Royal AM’s troubles stem from a financial meltdown at the top. The club was recently placed under SARS curatorship over money owed to the tax authority by owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. Reports indicate she owes SARS about R40 million. On Thursday, the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) board of governors (BoG) rubber-stamped the executive committee’s recommendation to terminate Royal AM’s membership.

The club has not honoured any league or cup fixtures since the start of 2024. Munyai confirmed:

"The club no longer exists within the PSL structures. Our hands are tied, and we’ve had to seek legal advice on how to proceed."

No legal safety net

Previously, Safpu could approach the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on behalf of unpaid players. If a case was won, the league would deduct the amount from the club’s monthly grant and pay the player. But with Royal AM no longer in the league, that option is gone. Munyai added that the club’s curator has suggested liquidation might follow. If that happens, SARS will try to recover its money, and any remaining funds could be distributed among creditors, including the players. According to Munyai:

"It’s a devastating situation. We are afraid the players may have lost everything."

