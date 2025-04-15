Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Morena enjoys a fun and heartwarming moment with his wife and children

The South African international and his family were spotted dancing to a Celine Dion song, showcasing their joyful and close-knit family bond

The family moment captured on social media had fans expressing their admiration for the Sundowns star and his family’s loving connection

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena recently gave fans a glimpse into his softer side of his life outside football as he enjoyed a heartwarming moment with his family.

The versatile Bafana Bafana star was seen spending quality time with his wife and children, dancing joyfully to a classic Celine Dion track in a viral video shared on social media.

In a video that quickly gained attention on social media, Morena’s captivating energy and love for his family were on full display to show he's another version when he's with his loved ones.

Thapelo Morena spends quality time with his wife and kids while dancing to Celine Dion's song. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

With Celine Dion's timeless vocals from her popular track "I Love You" playing in the background, the scene captured a rare but beautiful moment.

Morena spends quality time with wife and children

Morena, often celebrated for his speed and agility on the pitch, showed off some smooth dance moves with his wife and even smoother dad vibes.

The video was shared on Instagram by the South African international's wife, Carol, and she added a lovely caption to it.

"Random Wednesday with The Morenas♥️," the Mamelodi Sundowns star's wife said.

Morena’s public display of affection and joy with his family serves as a wholesome reminder that even sports celebrities find comfort and happiness in the simple things—like dancing with loved ones and spending quality time with family.

Fans were quick to react with commendation, praising the Bafana Bafana winger for showing the importance of family and balance beyond football.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena alongside his wife and children were spotted dancing to a Celine Dion song in a viral video on social media. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react as Morena spends good time with wife and kids

L Ihle Maphanga said:

"It's the little girlies hug!🥹❤️"

Unathi Nombona commented:

"Hampona look at my babies ❤️❤️ I need a date with my girls.."

Ntsiapane Alina shared:

"This is the best thing I have seen on social media today."

Mbalenhle Mahlaba wrote:

"Aaag I just love you family ❤️❤️❤️."

Thato Cas reacted:

"Why am I crying.. or maybe I've got something in my eye 😢."

Promaf Van Dkb Selatwe added:

"Le deserve a reality show… always coming back here and check ha leso post nex 😢."

80doctor implied:

"Ahh the Morena’s shame nna la inspire’a ♥️😂ke le rata thata hela."

Thabo Shozi responded:

"My favorite couple, love should be like this. Top notch 👌. ❤️"

k.e.i.t.u.m.e.t.s.i said:

"The way I so wish my relationship can be like this one❤️ God bless you guys. Love you lots.💍❤️🙏"

