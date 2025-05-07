Sundowns Set New PSL Record in Win Over Chippa, Extend Lead in Title Race
Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their point gap between them and Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership table after defeating Chippa United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.
First-half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams gave the Brazilians the lead at the break, with a second-half goal from substitute Thapelo Maseko sealing a deserving 3-0 win.
The three goals scored by Masandawana mean they've set a new Premier Soccer League record for the most goals scored in a single season, with 57 – one more than the 56 they finished with in 2021/22.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.