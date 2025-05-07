Sundowns Set New PSL Record in Win Over Chippa, Extend Lead in Title Race

Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their point gap between them and Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership table after defeating Chippa United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

First-half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams gave the Brazilians the lead at the break, with a second-half goal from substitute Thapelo Maseko sealing a deserving 3-0 win.

The three goals scored by Masandawana mean they've set a new Premier Soccer League record for the most goals scored in a single season, with 57 – one more than the 56 they finished with in 2021/22.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News