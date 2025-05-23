Walter Steenbok criticises SAFA for low pay and lack of support, revealing he resigned due to the organisation’s failure to back its technical staff properly

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka earns less than R25,000 a month, despite leading South Africa’s U20 team to their first-ever AFCON U20 title

Steenbok highlights a broader issue of disrespect towards black professionals in South African football, calling for greater recognition and fair treatment

Former South African Football Association (SAFA) Technical Director Walter Steenbok has publicly criticised the organisation over its treatment of black professionals, highlighting the notably low salary of Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka.

Steenbok Resigns Over Lack of Support

Steenbok, who stepped down from his role in March, cited a lack of backing from SAFA’s leadership as a key reason for his departure. In a candid interview on Metro FM with Andile Ncube, he pulled no punches in discussing the issues he faced while serving as Technical Director.

Mdaka’s salary “Peanuts,” says Steenbok

The main focus of Steenbok’s criticism was the contract and salary of Mdaka, who recently guided South Africa’s U20 team, Amajita, to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON U20) title. Despite this historic achievement, Steenbok revealed Mdaka’s monthly pay does not exceed R25 000.

“Coach Raymond Mdaka doesn’t earn more than R25 000, and he’s only on a one-year contract,” Steenbok stated emphatically.

He added that it took them two years of advocacy to secure Mdaka’s contract, emphasising the ongoing struggle to obtain proper recognition and remuneration for black coaches.

Lack of respect for black professionals

Steenbok used Mdaka’s case to underline a broader issue within South African football governance.

“We don’t respect black excellence; we don’t respect black professionals. This lack of respect is in the open, and I have abundant evidence to prove it.”

The former Technical Director argued that this disregard not only undermines individual careers but also hampers the development of football in the country.

Amajita set for FIFA U20 World Cup

Mdaka is now preparing to lead Amajita at the upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, scheduled from 27 September to 19 October 2025. With such promising talent and historic success under his belt, many expect greater support and recognition for the coach moving forward.

