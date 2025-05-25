Nasreddine Nabi was left furious after being questioned by Kaizer Chiefs' playing style and position on the Betway Premiership table after their goalless draw against Polokwane City

The Tunisian tactician failed to secure a place in the top-eight and was asked why teams with weaker squads finished ahead of his side in the league

Kaizer Chiefs will not be participating in the MTN8 competition for next year but will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi did not hold back when asked why Amakhosi finished below clubs with supposedly weaker squads in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Soweto giants narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish following a goalless draw against Polokwane City on the final day of the season at FNB Stadium. The result handed Richards Bay the final MTN8 qualification spot after they secured a crucial win over SuperSport United.

Nabi Fires Back at Critics Following Polokwane Stalemate

Speaking after the match, the Tunisian tactician dismissed claims that the clubs who finished above Chiefs deserved it based on stronger performances.

He insisted the team is in a transitional phase, and their football philosophy prioritises attractive, attacking play rather than short-term results.

“This question doesn’t only come from you, it comes from many people who don’t understand what it takes to build a team,” Nabi said.

“I remember explaining that if you want instant results, then the kind of football you’d expect is to sit back 80 metres and play on the counter-attack. But can you imagine Kaizer Chiefs playing like that in Africa?”

He went on to question the style of football used by some teams that finished higher.

“Polokwane finished in the top eight, but with what kind of football? Is that really the kind of identity you want for a club like Kaizer Chiefs?

“I came here to implement a model of football suitable for a big club. I know we took defensive risks, but I prefer winning by playing proactive, attacking football. That’s the Chiefs philosophy.

“Would you rather finish top eight and then face a team like Zamalek or Wydad with your players positioned 80 metres from goal? Is that really what you want as a Chiefs supporter?”

Nabi then challenged the journalist, questioning whether compromising their attacking style in favour of defensive, direct football just to finish higher on the table was the solution.

“Don’t smile, answer me. As a professional journalist who loves football, especially beautiful football, explain to the fans that Nabi came here with a clear offensive game plan because Kaizer Chiefs is a big club. It’s not possible for me to park the bus or place a train in front of the goal just to play counter-attacking football.”

