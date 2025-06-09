SAFA has confirmed that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will not be introduced in Betway Premiership matches for the upcoming season due to training and logistical challenges

While VAR won’t be used in the league, there is a strong possibility it will be implemented in certain domestic cup matches, depending on the outcome of the tender process

Although Minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged financial backing for VAR, SAFA says no concrete action or communication has been received from his department, stalling progress

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will not be implemented in Betway Premiership matches next season, despite growing pressure and government backing.

Despite public backing and financial promises from Minister McKenzie, Ebrahim said VAR remains stalled. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Cup matches may see a VAR rollout

According to SAFA’s Head of Refereeing, Abdul Ebrahim, there is a strong possibility that VAR could be introduced in domestic cup competitions. Still, logistical and training limitations will prevent its use in regular league fixtures.

"The VAR was not tested in any South African matches; at the moment, it remains exactly where it was, nothing has moved," Ebrahim told KickOff.

He emphasised that although Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has publicly backed the introduction of VAR and pledged financial support, no tangible progress has been made.

Government support promised, but no action has yet

"The government has promised assistance, but we haven't heard anything from them, so everyone is still waiting for Minister McKenzie and his department," Ebrahim said.

He added that the refereeing department is prepared for the implementation from a technical standpoint, but other aspects remain unresolved.

"The tender process has been completed, and now a tender committee needs to be established to select a service provider. From there, a decision will be made."

SAFA confirmed VAR won’t be used in Premiership matches next season, despite mounting calls for change. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

VAR in the league is still a distant reality

Ebrahim stressed that even if VAR is introduced, it will be limited to specific fixtures.

"The PSL can have VAR next season, but only in certain matches. We will not be able to implement VAR in the league because a significant amount of training is still required. There is a possibility in cup games, yes, but not for the league," he explained.

Referees praised despite seasonal criticism

Reflecting on the season’s officiating, Ebrahim commended the refereeing panel, while acknowledging the challenges.

"Though the season is not over yet, as we still have the promotional/relegation play-offs to conduct, we are happy with the effort. Complaints will be the norm, but people must be realistic in their expectations. Overall, we had a good season. Everyone makes mistakes at the end of the day," he concluded.

Mixed reactions follow the Sports Minister's promise to introduce VAR

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has promised the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in South African football by April, aiming to improve officiating and reduce errors.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans excited about the potential for better officiating, while others question its feasibility, sustainability, and the allocation of resources.

