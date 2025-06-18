Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Joel "Fire" Masilela has admitted to using muthi throughout his playing career for protection, bravery, and injury prevention

The 55-year-old from Mamelodi revealed he still uses muthi today and even has his own sangoma, saying belief in the practice makes it effective

Masilela’s revelation has reignited debate about the role of traditional medicine in South African football, with sangoma Dorah Ngobeni confirming its continued use by players

Joel Fire Masilela, the 55-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns winger, has openly disclosed his use of muthi (traditional medicine) throughout his playing days. The seasoned footballer, originally from Mamelodi in Tshwane, said he continues to rely on muthi even today for protection and luck.

"Yes, I Used Muthi": Ex-Sundowns Star Opens Up About Traditional Practices in Football

Using muthi for bravery and injury prevention

Speaking candidly to the media, Fire explained how muthi played a crucial role in his approach to football:

“Muthi is there to protect yourself and what you do. I used muthi a lot playing for Sundowns. I used it for bravery and for not getting injured.”

He went on to reveal the rituals involved in his use of muthi:

“I would bathe with it, smoke it and even cut myself and rub it into my body. If you believe in muthi, it will work for you.”

Continuing the tradition with a personal sangoma

Fire also shared that he still consults his own sangoma (traditional healer), keeping the tradition alive beyond his professional career.

Currently coaching Ditlou FC in Limpopo, he said that many players today still turn to muthi for an edge on the field.

Sangoma confirms protective power of muthi

Sangoma Dorah Ngobeni spoke to the Daily Sun, confirming the belief that muthi helps protect players from injuries and can bring good luck during matches.

“Muthi is used not only for physical protection but also to strengthen the spirit and focus of the players,” she explained.

The role of traditional medicine in South African football

Joel Fire Masilela’s frank admission reignites a long-standing conversation about the role of traditional medicine in South African football culture. While controversial to some, muthi remains an integral part of many players’ routines, blending cultural heritage with the demands of the modern game.

Rivals too: Pirates back muthi use after CAF uproar

In May, a video went viral on social media showing a Kaizer Chiefs official, believed to be either a team staff member or their traditional healer, sprinkling what appears to be muthi between the goalposts moments before kick-off in the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

While Kaizer Chiefs are facing backlash after a viral video showed a team official sprinkling suspected muthi before the Soweto Derby, their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates have also drawn attention for similar traditional practices.

Club legend Gavin Lane recently told KickOff.com that muthi has always been part of South African football culture, defending its use after Pirates players were seen spraying a substance on the pitch before their CAF Champions League clash with MC Alger , sparking accusations of “dark magic” from Algerian fans.

Dr Irvin Khoza’s on leadership and spirituality

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza uses spiritual music and daily prayer to stay grounded, manage his emotions, and lead with purpose.

In an interview with Robert Marawa, Khoza shared how gratitude, emotional control, and regular spiritual reflection guide both his personal life and leadership style.

