Royal AM FC players' salary list: Who takes home the biggest paycheck?

The football community has expressed shock at the wide wage disparity among players in the South African Premier Soccer League. This came after MaMkhize revealed the Royal AM FC players’ salary list.

Royal AM became an embattled club after being banned from competing in the South African Premier Soccer League.

from competing in the South African Premier Soccer League. The club’s ban was a result of its inability to fulfil fixtures after the South African Revenue Service placed it under curatorship.

MaMkhize revealed players' salaries while trying to disprove claims that her club was financially bankrupt.

Royal AM FC players’ salaries have caused a public stir

MaMkhize revealed her players’ salaries, which worsened the situation for her club. The huge pay gap between the club’s highest and lowest earners sparked public outrage.

The highest-paid player in Royal AM reportedly gets R121,000 per month, while the lowest-earning player goes home with R2,000. The debate that has ensued is led by The Footballers Union of South Africa (FUSA). Kick Off reported that FUSA’s spokesperson, Taelo Motloung, said:

While FUSA advocates for transparency and fair treatment of our members, we understand that players may feel embarrassed by this revelation, though not to the extent of seeking counselling.

He continued:

In overseas leagues, players' salaries are not kept secret, and since they are public figures, people should be aware of what professionalism in football entails.

Thaba Matlaba was the highest-paid player at Royal AM FC

According to Pan-Africa Football, former captain of Orlando Pirates, Thabo Matlaba, had the biggest monthly pay in the Royal AM squad. The defender was earning R121,000 per month.

Some members of the public believe Thabo’s salary is justified, as he is a proven league veteran. The player has won several individual and team accolades with big clubs like Orlando Pirates.

Thabo has since left Royal AM and joined Golden Arrows. He is one of several players who have ditched Royal AM FC since its battles with the revenue service. Players like Philani Sithebe, Siphesihle Msomi, Sabelo Sithole, Shadrack Kobedi, and Ayabulela Maxwele have also left.

Royal AM players' salaries have a huge disparity

A revelation by RedLive News on how much Royal AM FC players earn shows that Thabo’s monthly take-home is R121,000. This is followed by midfield trio Mahlasela’s R93,500, Shadrack Kobedi’s R80,000, and Jabulani Neobeni’s R68,000.

Mlungisi Sikhakakhane earns R30,000. The table below shows other players' monthly earnings:

No. Player's name Monthly salary 1 Khetukuthula Ndlovu R59,900 2 Levy Mashlane R55,000 3 Lesego Manganyi R50,000 4 Matebang Sera R48,400 5 Mondli Mpoto R47,852 6 Mzandile Dlamini R40,000 7 Luyanda Mdunge R40,000 8 Mfundo Langa Thikazi R40,000 9 Khulekhani Shezi R28,500 10 Ayanda Jiyane R21,000 11 Xolani Phewa R16,000 12 Philani Khumalo R16,000 13 Xolani Vezi R12,500 14 Philani Stthebe R10,300 15 Sphelele Majola R9,500 16 Aphile Ngobese R7,916 17 Shanga Zulu R6,900 18 Smiso Gumede R4,950 19 Mnguni S R2,000 20 Mlungisi Sikhakakhane R30,000

Royal AM FC owes the SARS millions

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, Royal AM FC owner, is engaged in a legal battle with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for defaulting on taxes. According to Accounting Weekly, the debt runs into R40 million.

In an effort to recover this debt, SARS got the legal rights to take control of Shauwn MaMkhize’s assets. Her club (Royal AM FC), mansion, and businesses such as Shandi Trust were affected by the preservation orders.

According to Nahanda Radio, Mamkhize spoke about the situation in a since-expired Instagram story. In her words:

My side of the story doesn’t matter any more. Life happened. It hurt; I healed. But most importantly, I learned who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again.

Royal AM captain believes that the club’s issue will be resolved

Lesego Manganyi, the embattled captain of Royal AM FC, has encouraged his teammates to stay focused despite the turmoil. He claimed that their business is on the pitch. Idiskitimes reported that Manganyi said:

To tell you the truth, what's happening at the club is not for players. What we have to do is to go inside the field of play and do our job, that’s all.

South African soccer players' salary varies with the club

The detail of players’ salaries in the South African Premier Soccer League is shrouded in mystery. Only the players, their agents, and the clubs mostly have this information.

Gary Cassisa is a veteran agent who manages players in big clubs like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. He is convinced that it all boils down to how well a player’s agent can negotiate a strong contract. Speaking on the Mike Morton Talks Podcast, Gary said:

I believe that a professional athlete should not earn less than R30 000 a month. When it comes to the NFD, that starting salary should be anything between R20 000 and R30 000, and when it gets to the PSL, nothing less than a starting salary of R35 000 to R40 000, and I think it is something that the PSL should implement.

Which player earns more money in the PSL? Serbian striker Samir Nukorvic does, with over R930,000 monthly take-home.

Serbian striker Samir Nukorvic does, with over R930,000 monthly take-home. Is MaMkhize selling Royal AM? The South African Revenue Service is auctioning the club for R15 million to help recover some of the owner’s tax debts.

The South African Revenue Service is auctioning the club for R15 million to help recover some of the owner’s tax debts. What will happen to Royal AM? The club’s membership has been cancelled after the Premier Soccer League's Board of Governors ratified the league’s executive committee recommendation.

The revelation of Royal AM FC players’ salaries has drawn mixed reactions from the football public. This comes after it was revealed that a player received R121,000 while another received R2,000.

Shauwn Mpisane is one of the famous South African businesswomen. She is a strong woman who has undergone a lot in her journey despite her luxurious life. Despite the government allegations and the forfeiture of some of her properties, nothing stopped her.

The businesswoman was born and raised in a politically active family in Umbumbulu, a village near eManzimtoti.

