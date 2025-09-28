Mamelodi Sundowns have signed two European players, Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho, this summer

The Premier Soccer League champions are making a conscious effort to bring a new quality player to replace Lucas Ribeiro

A sports journalist during an interview with Briefly News suggested that Sundowns should stop investing in European players and focus on local talent

Mamelodi Sundowns have been told to reconsider signing European players after their recent move in the transfer market.

Miguel Cardoso has signed two Portuguese midfielders for Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Premier Soccer League giants announced the signing of Nuno Santos from Vitória SC and Miguel Reisinho as a free agent after the Portuguese midfielder left Boavista at the end of last season.

A football analyst has explained why Sundowns should re-strategise concerning bringing in European players to the club.

Sundowns told to reconsider signing European players

Sports journalist Uche Anuma shared his thoughts with Briefly News on the two European players signed by the Brazilians before the transfer window closed.

"Mamelodi Sundowns should shift their focus away from Europe and invest more in local and African talents, or better still, stick with bringing in players from South America," he said.

"The PSL is filled with quality players who understand the style and physical demands of South African football. Some European players will struggle to meet up with the physicality of the league, as they depend mostly on technicality, but the Betway Premiership is so different.

"Even the weather here in Africa is another factor that could be challenging for European players, just like how some of our players also struggle with the weather in Europe.

"I did a little research and noticed most Europeans don't usually turn out good in the South African league except Dutch centre-back Alje Schut, who did well in three seasons with the Brazilians."

Anuma also pointed out why Miguel Cardoso should still be given enough time despite being under serious criticism from fans this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns urged to give Miguel Cardoso enough time this season. Photo: Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

"I understand some Mamelodi Sundowns fans wanting Cardoso to be sacked, but I think it's too early and he should be given more time after some improvements I noticed," he added.

"The FIFA Club World Cup really affected their preparation this season, and he's guided them back to the top of the league. I think he can replicate last season's performance in the CAF Champions League if he's given time to work with the team.

"The only reason Sundowns management should consider letting him go is if he fails to qualify the team for the Champions League group stage."

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Nigerian Professional Football League champions Remo Stars in the preliminary round, and they need a win in that double-legged encounter to secure a place in the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

Cardoso sends reminder to Sundowns fans

Briefly News also reported that Cardoso sent a reminder to Sundowns fans after their recent defeat in the Betway Premiership.

The Brazilians lost narrowly against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the league, but are still in pole position to retain the title.

Source: Briefly News