SAFA faces renewed scrutiny as a former senior executive is arrested in connection with alleged fraud

Authorities are investigating questionable contracts and potential financial misconduct within the football body

The case adds to mounting legal troubles for top SAFA officials already facing court appearances

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is once again in the spotlight following the arrest of its former Acting Chief Executive Officer.

The 64-year-old executive voluntarily handed himself over to authorities on Wednesday morning as part of a broader investigation into alleged financial misconduct within the organisation.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspect is scheduled to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today, 5 November 2025. This arrest forms part of a continuing probe led by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit into fraud allegations tied to SAFA’s former leadership.

Alleged contract irregularities

Investigators allege that during his tenure as Acting CEO in 2018, the former executive backdated a contract for Grit Communications a company that previously provided services to SAFA.

The investigation suggests that Grit Communications continued offering services to SAFA President Danny Jordaan without formal authorisation.

The original service agreement reportedly expired on 30 September 2018, yet the company continued operations from October 2018 to July 2019. These activities have prompted a closer look into possible financial irregularities and breaches of governance protocols within the football association.

Growing Legal Troubles for SAFA Leadership

This arrest adds to an expanding list of legal challenges for SAFA. Alongside the former Acting CEO, President Danny Jordaan, Gronnie Hluyo, Trevor Neethling, and representatives from Grit Communications are already facing charges linked to the same case. All are set to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 21 November 2025.

As SAFA grapples with mounting scrutiny, football fans and stakeholders remain concerned about governance and transparency within the country’s football administration.

