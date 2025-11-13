Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, with his wife, Stacey McCarthy, who penned a sweet message to join the football world in celebrating the global icon.

The South African tactician is one of the most celebrated footballers in Africa and beyond, due to his contribution to the sport. He is also highly regarded in Mzansi for the remarkable legacy he left during his illustrious football career.

Earlier this year, he was named the new coach of the Kenya national team, following his departure from Manchester United. Despite being seriously linked with a return to the Premier League, he opted for a move to East Africa.

Since being named the Harambee Stars coach, McCarthy has brought a new level of football to the Kenyan national team, even after failing to secure qualification tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup or the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The qualification for both competitions already looked impossible before he took over the job earlier this year.

He showed off his capacity, unveiling what he can do with the team during the CHAN tournament hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, a few months ago.

Stacey celebrates McCarthy on his birthday

McCarthy, who recently named a European as the best player he's played alongside, was celebrated by his wife, Stacey, on her official Instagram page.

The former Manchester United assistant coach's partner posted a picture of the former Bafana Bafana striker, accompanied by a lovely message in the caption.

"Happy Birthday🖤 I Love You🖤 @bennimac17," the South African football legend's wife captioned the post on Instagram.

Stacey's Instagram post generated a lot of reactions from her fans and followers, with McCarthy's fans also joining the rest to celebrate him in the comments on his 48th birthday.

Source: Briefly News