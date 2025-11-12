South African football legend Benni McCarthy has ignored his former Bafana Bafana teammates while naming the best player he has ever played with during his illustrious professional football career.

The former Cape Town City mentor began his professional career at Seven Stars, before moving to Cape Town Spurs. He later secured a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, featured for Celta Vigo in the Spanish La Liga, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United in the English Premier League, and Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League.

The Kenya national team manager had a good professional career and he remains the only South African footballer to have won the UEFA Champions League, achieving the feat with Portuguese giants FC Porto under the tutelage of former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho in 2004.

McCarthy names best player he’s played with

In a recent interview, Benni McCarthy claimed that Michael Laudrup was the best player he had ever played with. Reflecting on his time at Ajax, McCarthy said he had the honour of sharing the pitch with the Danish legend as a young player and was struck by his professionalism.

He noted that Laudrup was the first player to make the switch from Real Madrid to Barcelona and then back to Real Madrid, a move that remains unprecedented, and described him as a footballer blessed with extraordinary vision, skill, and intelligence.

The South African tactician recalled how, as a 19-year-old, he was in awe of Laudrup’s ability and presence, saying that anyone who failed to learn from playing alongside such a talent had chosen the wrong sport. He added that it was both a pleasure and an honour to play with Laudrup, whom he hailed as the greatest player he had ever played with.

Source: Briefly News