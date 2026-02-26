Former Bafana Bafana star player, Dino Ndlovu, has successfully transitioned from professional football to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur

His business ventures include popular nightclubs and a guesthouse, generating substantial income

The former Bafana Bafana striker enjoys a luxury lifestyle, including a high-end car collection with Porsche, Bentley, and Mercedes models

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Dino Ndlovu has successfully transitioned from the pitch to business, reportedly earning millions through ventures in South Africa's nightlife scene.

Dino Ndlovu gesturing during the Chinese Super League (CSL) football match between Zhejiang Greentown and Beijing BG in Hangzhou. Image: CN-STR

Source: Getty Images

He is one of the South African football stars who became millionaires before they turned 30. His wife, Felicia Ndlovu, often attracts attention on social media with posts showcasing their luxury lifestyle and sparking interest in their car collection and investments.

Dino Ndlovu’s luxury lifestyle and car collection

Felicia Ndlovu’s Instagram has put the couple’s lifestyle in the spotlight. She was recently photographed beside a Mercedes-AMG G63 valued at R4.4 million.

The Mercedes-AMG G63, a luxury off-roader with immense power, is another standout in Ndlovu’s collection. The G63 is a blend of rugged capability and refined comfort, making it ideal for both city streets and adventure trips. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GT S, valued at R2.5 million, is a testament to high-performance German engineering. With its aggressive stance and powerful twin-turbo V8, this car reflects Ndlovu’s bold and competitive nature.

The Ndlovus are known to have a preference for high-end vehicles, including a Porsche, Bentley, and Mercedes-Benz V-Class. While football salaries contributed to their wealth, Dino Ndlovu has diversified his income by investing in businesses that continue to generate substantial revenue.

The Bentley Continental GT in Ndlovu’s garage is a symbol of timeless luxury. Priced at R3.46 million, this grand tourer combines power and sophistication, offering a smooth yet exhilarating driving experience.

From football star to business entrepreneur

Dino Ndlovu owns multiple businesses, including nightlife establishments and hospitality ventures. In 2021, he acquired Goodfellas Night Club and opened Legacy Lifestyle Lounge in Nelspruit. He also launched Casa Dela Villa Guesthouse, adding a hospitality arm to his portfolio. While it remains unclear if he continues to operate these businesses, they have positioned him among former PSL players who have successfully expanded their earnings beyond football.

Ndlovu began his career with Dona Young Stars and later played for OI Celtic and Platinum Stars during his youth. He made his senior debut with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009 before a loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic.

David Luiz of Chelsea and Dino Ndlovu of Qarabag FK battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Qarabag FK and Chelsea FC. Image: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

In 2011, he moved overseas to Bnei Yehuda, followed by Maccabi Haifa in 2012, the same year he debuted for the senior South African national team. Over the years, Ndlovu has played for more than eight clubs across South Africa and Asia, earning a fortune from his enduring career.

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

Source: Briefly News