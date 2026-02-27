Tlhopie Motsepe has clarified his earlier remarks about coaching standards amid growing scrutiny over Miguel Cardoso’s position at Mamelodi Sundowns

Despite criticism from sections of the fanbase, the Sundowns chairman insists the club’s current league standing and Champions League progress must be considered before any drastic decisions

Motsepe admits there have been disappointments this season but praises the squad’s resilience as they continue competing on multiple fronts

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has clarified his earlier remarks regarding the club’s stance on under-fire head coach Miguel Cardoso, amid growing speculation about the Portuguese mentor’s future.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe spoke about the future of the head coach Miguel Cardoso.

Source: Facebook

Cardoso was unveiled as Sundowns head coach on 10 December 2024 during a surprise press conference attended by Motsepe and sporting director Flemming Berg. At the time, Motsepe stressed that the club’s ambition demanded consistently high standards and suggested that changes would be made if those standards were not met.

That statement resurfaced as Sundowns endured an inconsistent run of form this season, prompting sections of the fanbase to call for Cardoso’s dismissal. Despite winning the Betway Premiership, Cardoso fell short in other competitions last season, including the CAF Champions League final, and has yet to secure additional silverware this campaign.

Motsepe addresses Miguel Cardoso future speculation

Speaking in Midrand at the launch of the Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer Schools in partnership with Global Soccer Schools on Friday 27 February 2026, Motsepe moved to correct what he believes was a misinterpretation of his earlier comments.

He explained that his previous remarks were centred on the club’s desire to improve performances and achieve continental success rather than issuing an ultimatum to the coach. Motsepe stated that he had not said the club would dismiss the coach if performances dipped, but had instead emphasised their ambition to compete strongly in the Champions League and other competitions.

Motsepe urged observers to assess the team’s current campaign within its broader context. He pointed out that Sundowns remain top of the league standings, just as they were at the same stage last season, and have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

According to Motsepe, if the club were competing in another major league while still challenging for the domestic title and reaching the last eight of continental competition, it would not necessarily justify immediate or drastic action against the coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has come under the scrutiny this season.

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns performance and board reaction

The chairman acknowledged that the club had hoped to secure more trophies this season and admitted that there had been disappointment over inconsistent performances. He noted that both the coach and players began the campaign aiming for complete success across all competitions.

However, Motsepe expressed pride in the squad’s resilience amid mounting criticism and pressure. He said the team had shown strong character during difficult moments, which had impressed the board despite the ups and downs.

With Sundowns still leading the league race and alive in the Champions League, Motsepe’s remarks signal continued backing for Cardoso as the club pursues its remaining objectives this season.

