The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released new major updates on refereeing, Video Assistant Referee and others

The decision from the African football governing body came after the incident in the last AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco

CAF rolls out the new major reforms as part of their preparation ahead of the forthcoming AFCON in East Africa next year

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has implemented some new changes after criticism due to the incident that happened during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

The African governing body has been under serious scrutiny since it stripped the Teranga Lions of their second title, with Morocco being awarded the title due to the incident in the final.

The final saw Senegal walk off the pitch after a late penalty was awarded to the Atlas Lions after their goal was ruled. The incident led to the final being halted for 17 minutes before the Teranga Lions went on to win the tie in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the only goal.

CAF introduces sweeping refereeing reforms

CAF has confirmed a comprehensive restructuring of its refereeing and governance systems following backlash they faced over the concerning last AFCON final in Morocco.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe stated that the reforms are aimed at avoiding a recurrence of the controversy that clouded the AFCON 2025 final, marking a decisive effort to rebuild confidence in the administration of African football.

Motsepe indicated that the overhaul will focus on critical areas such as officiating standards, the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, and ensuring the autonomy of CAF’s Disciplinary and Appeal Boards.

CAF confirmed with a statement on its official website that the reforms were formulated with input from leading African and international football legal specialists, but details of how they would go about it are yet to be unveiled.

The organisation also reiterated its dedication to aligning with global standards and maintaining close cooperation with FIFA to strengthen referee development initiatives.

The president, just as he said after Senegal was stripped of the AFCON 2025 title, confirmed they are ready to accept CAS judgement on the ongoing case.

CAF makes changes ahead AFCON 2027

CAF's decision to roll out new changes comes as part of preparations for AFCON 2027, set to be jointly hosted by three East African nations, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The African football governing body intends to restore the trust among fans, stakeholders all over the world, the players and managers, with the aim of having a controversy-free competition.

Through increased investment in referee education, improved VAR implementation, and stronger judicial independence, CAF is seeking to elevate the credibility and global standing of African officiating.

Broos slams CAF after stripping Senegal

Briefly News also reported that Broos weighed in on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after 58 days.

The African football governing body crowned the Atlas Lions of Morocco as the winners of the competition despite losing in the final against Senegal.

Source: Briefly News